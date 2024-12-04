Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Workday a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Workday (WDAY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to WDAY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Workday's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Workday's main business drivers.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Workday Inc. (WDAY) is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



Notably, organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have opted for Workday solutions. The company also offers open, standards-based web-services application programming interfaces and pre-built packaged integrations and connectors.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported revenues of $2.16 billion. Subscription revenues accounted for 90.7% of total revenues, while professional revenues comprised the rest.



Apart from Financial Management and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, the company offers applications related to Payroll, Time Tracking, Recruiting, Learning, Planning, Professional Services Automation and Student.



The company offers Adaptive Insights Business Planning Cloud solutions, Workday Prism Analytics, Workday Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) and Workday Marketplace. Workday Prism Analytics helps in business planning and collaborative approach.



Workday Prism Analytics helps customers to bring Workday data and data from any outside source together in order to make better business decisions. Workday DaaS is a cloud service that provides important data to customers which in turn help in decision-making.



The company serves technology, financial services, business services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer and retail industries, as well as education and government industries.



Workday ended fiscal 2023 with more than 50% of the Fortune 500 customers. Its peers in HCM market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Automated Data Processing, and Ceridian, among others.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Workday ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in December 2014 would be worth $3,107.22, or a 210.72% gain, as of December 4, 2024, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 191.65% and the price of gold went up 110.50% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for WDAY.

Workday reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with the bottom and the top lines surpassing the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is benefiting from healthy demand for financial and human capital management solutions in various end markets, including education, government, financial services and healthcare. The growing clout of Workday Prism Analytics and Adaptive Insights business planning cloud offerings are tailwinds. Strong emphasis on AI integration is a positive. The partnership with SkillStorm is expediting the growth of the Workday ecosystem by providing certified Workday technical consultants tailored to unique client requirements. However, rising competition in the human capital management software market is a concern. The lack of geographical diversity exposes the company to various market risks.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.55%, and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

