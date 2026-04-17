Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Visa a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Visa (V) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to V for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Visa's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Visa's main business drivers.

Incorporated in 2007 as a Delaware corporation and headquartered in San Francisco, Visa Inc. operates as a leading global payments technology company. The firm went public in March 2008 through an initial public offering (IPO) but traces its roots back to 1958. Over the past six decades, Visa has grown into one of the world’s most widely used payment networks.



Visa facilitates digital payments for financial institutions, merchants, consumers, businesses and government entities through VisaNet, its global processing platform. As of 2025, it supported transaction processing for nearly 14,500 financial institutions and merchant clients. The company offers a wide array of Visa-branded payment products, including credit, debit, prepaid and cash access programs, tailored by its financial institution partners as core payment solutions.



Beyond payment credentials, Visa provides value-added services such as fraud and risk management, debit issuer processing, loyalty and dispute management, consulting, analytics and digital services like tokenization. Its brand strength is reinforced through global marketing and sponsorships, including partnerships with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIFA and the National Football League (NFL).



Visa continues to adapt to evolving payment trends by supporting digital payments across e-commerce, mobile and emerging platforms like wearables. It has invested in digital security and technologies such as contactless payments and tokenization. To accelerate innovation, Visa makes application programming interfaces (APIs) available to developers, fosters partnerships, and operates 10 global innovation centers.



The company operates through one segment, Payment Services. In 2025, Visa had 5 billion payment credentials issued, accepted at over 175 million merchant locations across more than 200 countries and territories. The network processed 257.5 billion transactions with total payment volume reaching $14.2 trillion. Revenue streams in fiscal 2025 were Service revenues (31.5% of gross revenues), Data Processing (35.9%), International Transaction (25.4%) and Other (7.3%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Visa a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $3,934.82, or a 293.48% gain, as of April 17, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 238.40% and gold's return of 273.20% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for V too.

Visa's strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its prospects. Its first-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings beat estimates. Total revenue rose 15% YoY in the first quarter, along with 12% cross-border growth. A robust financial position, with ample liquidity and shareholder returns, further supports long-term growth. However, it faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can affect margin growth. We expect FY26 adjusted costs to rise 11%. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure. Regional softness warrants monitoring. We reiterate our Neutral recommendation on the stock.

The stock has jumped 5.14% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.