Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Veeva Systems a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Veeva Systems (VEEV) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to VEEV for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Veeva Systems' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Veeva Systems' main business drivers.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Veeva Systems Inc. offers cloud-based software applications and data solutions for the life sciences industry. The company’s product portfolio includes Veeva CRM (customer relationship management), Veeva Vault (content and information management), Veeva Network (customer master and product data management) and Veeva data services (Veeva OpenData and Veeva KOL data).

Veeva CRM is the company’s flagship product and runs on salesforce.com’s SaaS platform. The contract between Veeva and salesforce.com extends till 2025. In May 2023, Veeva unveiled Vault CRM, built on the Veeva Vault Platform. It has the full functionality of Veeva CRM and significant new innovations, including two new applications CRM Bot and Service Center.

Veeva Systems has also released its advanced Veeva Commercial Cloud offering, Veeva CRM Engage Webinar, at the Veeva Commercial Summit Europe. Veeva Systems also released Veeva Vault PromoMats Brand Portal — a new digital asset management capability that helps brand managers create portals, organize and showcase content within Veeva Vault PromoMats.

Veeva Systems has also announced the availability of the whole suite of commercial data products from Veeva Compass Suite for a more comprehensive understanding of patient groups and HCP-level information.

FY24 at a Glance

Fiscal 2024 revenues totaled $2.36 billion, up 10% from fiscal 2023.



Subscription Service revenues were $1.90 billion (80.4% of net sales, up 10% from fiscal 2023), while Professional services and other revenues grossed $462.1 million (19.6%, up 9.5%).

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Veeva Systems ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2015 would be worth $8,034.72, or a 703.47% gain, as of January 23, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 195% and the price of gold went up 104.81% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for VEEV.

Veeva Systems’ continued focus on research and development (R&D) has resulted in a solid product portfolio, which along with strategic alliances is driving strong customer adoption. As a result, revenues and cash flows are increasing nicely and its balance sheet is strong with no current or long-term debt. The company’s third quarter fiscal 2025 results were better than expected where the top and bottom-line witnessed significant growth. Per the Zacks Model, total revenues and adjusted earnings per share are likely to witness a CAGR of 12.1% and 15.4% between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2027, respectively. This despite the fact that macroeconomic sluggishness remains and operational expenses continue to increase. Market saturation risks also prevail along with intensifying competition and compliance challenges.

Shares have gained 5.35% over the past four weeks and there have been 11 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

