Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in TJX a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in TJX (TJX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TJX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

TJX's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at TJX's main business drivers.

Based in Framingham, MA, The TJX Companies, Inc. is a leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. The company’s broad range of assortments at varying prices helps it to reach out to a broad range of consumers. In addition to these, The TJX Companies emphasizes a frequent flow of fresh merchandise to stores and online. As of Jan. 31, 2026, the company operated a total of over 5,214 stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia.



The company has been able to distinguish itself from traditional retailers on the grounds of opportunistic buying strategies and flexible business model. In fact, The TJX Companies’ low-cost structure sets it apart from other traditional retailers. In order to maintain control on costs, the company engages in the promotion of retail banners, rather than specific brands. The company’s distribution network is also designed in a manner such that helps to curtail costs. Moreover, the company emphasizes on creating strong relations with vendors across different countries, in order leverage buying power.



The TJX Companies operates through four business segments:



In the U.S., it operates through two segments, namely, Marmaxx (through stores under the names of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls) and HomeGoods.



Marmaxx divisions (60.6% of fiscal 2026 sales) sell family apparel (including footwear and accessories), home fashions (including home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories and giftware) and other merchandise.



HomeGoods (16.8% of fiscal 2026 sales) chain offers home basics, giftware, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor and decorative accessories from around the world, seasonal and other merchandise.



In Canada, it operates through TJX Canada (9.3% of fiscal 2026 sales) through stores under the names of Winners, Marshalls and HomeSense and in Europe, it operates through TJX International (13.2% of fiscal 2026 sales) through stores under the names of T.K. Maxx and HomeSense.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in TJX, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $4,424.59, or a gain of 342.46%, as of June 25, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 261.16% and the price of gold increased 190.39% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for TJX too.

The TJX Companies continues to benefit from its resilient off-price model, strong value proposition and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales growth across divisions reflects the effectiveness of its merchandising strategy and ability to drive consistent customer traffic. The company also sees long-term growth opportunities through global store expansion and disciplined execution across its retail banners. Strong cash and a healthy balance sheet provide financial flexibility to support investments, expansion and continued shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases. However, the company faces headwinds from high store wages and payroll costs. Tariff-related impacts and intense competition across the global retail and off-price landscape may also pressure profitability and near-term performance.

The stock is up 5.20% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 7 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.