Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Teradyne a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Teradyne (TER) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to TER for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Teradyne's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Teradyne's main business drivers.

Headquartered in North Reading, MA, Teradyne designs, develops, manufactures and sells automated test equipment and robotics products. Its automatic test systems are used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, computing, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.



Robotics products include collaborative robotic arms and autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) that are used by global manufacturing, logistics and industrial customers.



Teradyne's semiconductor test products are used both for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices. Its product portfolio comprises the FLEX Test platform, J750 test system, Magnum test platform and ETS platform, each tailored for specific semiconductor testing needs.



The company’s system Test segment is comprised of three business units: Storage Test, Defense/Aerospace and Production Board Test. Wireless Test business operates under the LitePoint brand name and provides test solutions utilized in the development and manufacturing of wireless devices and modules.



The Robotics segment comprises two business units: Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR).



Universal Robots offers a variety of collaborative robot models, including the UR3, UR5, UR10, UR16 and UR20, each with different weight carrying capacity and arm reach. MiR offers four collaborative autonomous mobile robot models, MiR100, MiR250, MiR600 and MiR1350, each with a different payload carrying capacity.



Teradyne reports revenues primarily under four segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. In 2024, the company reported revenues of $2.82 billion.



Teradyne competes globally with key rivals like Advantest, Cohu, Keysight, Test Research, SPEA, Rohde & Schwarz, Anritsu, KUKA, ABB, FANUC, Yaskawa, Techman, Doosan, AUBO, Omron, Fetch, OTTO Motors, Vecna, Seegrid and Balyo.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Teradyne, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $7,705.91, or a 670.59% gain, as of October 22, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 233.61% and gold's return of 237.76% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for TER.

Teradyne is benefiting from its robust and diversified portfolio. Strong adoption of Teradyne automated solutions that is automating semiconductor customers' back-end processes is noteworthy. Teradyne expects DRAM to dominate the memory mix in 2025. The second-quarter results reflected strong demand for AI compute solutions more than offsetting lower demand in auto and industrial end markets. TER expects the second half of the year to be better than the first half. In the second half of 2025, Teradyne expects AI compute to be the dominant driver of its SOC business. The acquisition of Quantifi Photonics is expected to help TER gain shares in the AI compute market. The company expects the weak market to persist and do not expect robotics to break even this year. Teradyne shares lag industry year to date.

The stock is up 6.42% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradyne, Inc. (TER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.