Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Tenet Healthcare a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Tenet Healthcare (THC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to THC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Tenet Healthcare's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Tenet Healthcare's main business drivers.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Tenet Healthcare Corp., is an investor-owned health care services company, which owns and operates general hospitals and related health care facilities for urban and rural communities in numerous states, and has offices in California and Florida. The company has investments in other health care companies and is one of the largest investor-owned health care delivery systems in the United States.



Tenet Healthcare and its subsidiaries provide healthcare services primarily through general hospitals and related healthcare facilities. Its hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology services, respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies; intensive care, critical and coronary care units; physical therapy along with orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services. The related health care facilities include rehabilitation hospitals, specialty hospitals and long-term care facilities.



As of Dec 31, 2024, the company operated an expansive care network that included 49 hospitals and more than 575 other healthcare facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care centers, imaging centers, surgical hospitals, off-campus emergency departments and micro-hospitals through its units, partnerships and joint ventures. Effective fourth-quarter 2023, the company combined its Conifer segment with the Hospital segment and now has two reporting segments: Hospital Operations and Services and Ambulatory Care.



Hospital Segment (78.1% of total segment revenues in 2024): It includes 61 hospitals catering to primarily urban and suburban communities in nine states. The unit also provides a number of services primarily to healthcare providers to assist them in generating sustainable improvements in their operating margins, while also managing patient, physician and employee satisfaction.



Ambulatory Care (21.9%): The company's Ambulatory Care segment includes the operations of its USPI joint venture and its Aspen facilities.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Tenet Healthcare ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $3,288.80, or a gain of 228.88%, as of June 4, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 182.41% and the price of gold increased 173.76% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for THC too.

Tenet Healthcare's performance is fueled by increasing revenues per adjusted admissions, while its strategy of acquisitions and alliances expands the scale of its business through inorganic growth. It plans to invest in its high-acuity specialty services in the future.The company has been undertaking divestitures to eliminate unprofitable businesses and focus on allocating capital to high return- investments. Adjusted EPS is anticipated to be within $11.99-$13.12 in 2025, a 5.7% rise from the 2024 figure. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, rising expenses might put pressure on its margins in the future. Interest expense for 2025 is estimated to be within $795-$805 million. Revenues from hospital segment is expected to decline in 2025. Low ROIC also poses a concern. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 13.44%, and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.