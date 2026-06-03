Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Sterling Infrastructure a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STRL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Sterling Infrastructure's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Sterling Infrastructure's main business drivers.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. is a diversified U.S. infrastructure services company, headquartered in The Woodlands, TX. It was incorporated in Delaware on April 1, 1991, under the name Hallwood Holdings Incorporated, after finally settling on the current name as of 2022. This infrastructure construction and engineering company, which builds and services critical infrastructure while focusing on large and complex projects, operates across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, Rocky Mountain regions and Pacific Islands. It currently operates through three reportable segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions and Building Solutions.



E-Infrastructure Solutions (which contributed 59% to total revenues in 2025) handles large-scale site development and mission-critical electrical work for data centers, semiconductor fabs, manufacturing, distribution centers and power generation.



Transportation Solutions (26%) executes highways, bridges, airports, ports, rail and storm drainage projects, often using alternative delivery/design-build approaches.



Building Solutions (15%) delivers residential and commercial concrete foundations, elevated slabs, plumbing and surveying for single- and multi-family projects.



The strategic portfolio optimizations of Sterling favor its upcoming growth story. The acquisition of CEC Facilities Group on Sep. 1, 2025, broadened the E-Infrastructure segment, and the deconsolidation of RHB, effective Dec. 31, 2024 (RHB revenues of $235.9 million in 2024 are excluded from 2025 consolidated revenue), improved business mix and revenue volatility.



As of the first quarter of 2026, the company held $512 million of cash against $287 million of debt, with an undrawn $150 million revolver, positioning it in a net cash posture. Management expects continued strength in operating cash flow for full-year 2026, while keeping capital expenditures steady at $100-$110 million.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Sterling Infrastructure a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $163,039.11, or a gain of 16,203.91%, as of June 3, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 261.47% and gold's return of 246.53% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for STRL.

Shares of Sterling have outperformed the industry year to date. The company is benefiting from multi-year growth visibility as mission-critical activity in data centers, advanced manufacturing and semiconductors drives a deep, higher-margin backlog. Besides, the integrated site and electrical model is scaling ahead of plan, improving win rates, compressing schedules and supporting margin expansion. The robust trends aided the company's first-quarter 2026 financial performance, with earnings and revenues rising year over year by 120.2% and 92%, respectively. Although weather-related risks, project execution timing, housing headwinds for Building and CEC integration issues are concerning, the market prospects remain encouraging. Earnings estimates for 2026 have moved up in the past 30 days, depicting analysts' optimism.

The stock is up 8.63% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.