Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Steel Dynamics a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Steel Dynamics (STLD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to STLD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Steel Dynamics' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Steel Dynamics' main business drivers.

Based in Fort Wayne, IN, Steel Dynamics, Inc. is among the leading steel producers and metal recyclers in the United States. It is one of the most diversified steel companies in United States with a vast range of specialty products. The company makes and markets steel products, processes and sells recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabricates and sells steel joist and decking products in the United States and internationally.

Steel Dynamics operates through three segments – Steel Operations (72% of revenues in 2025), Steel Fabrication Operations (8%) and Metals Recycling Operations (11%). Other operations, which include subsidiary operations, accounted for the balance of revenues in 2025.

Steel Operations: The unit produces steel from ferrous scrap and scrap substitutes and consists of six electric arc furnace steel mills. It mainly consists of steelmaking and coating operations. Products made at the unit are used in a number of industries including construction, automotive, manufacturing and transportation.

Metals Recycling Operations: The operations of the division include ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal processing, transportation, marketing and brokerage services. The unit purchases, processes and resales ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals into reusable forms and grades. End-users of these products include electric arc furnace steel mills, integrated steelmakers, foundries, secondary smelters and metal brokers.

Steel Fabrication Operations: The unit produces steel building components, including steel joists, girders, trusses and steel deck. The division’s main customers are non-residential steel fabricators.



Steel Dynamics, in 2018, acquired Heartland Steel Processing, LLC from CSN Steel, S.L.U., for $400 million. Heartland produces a range of higher-margin, flat roll steel by further processing hot roll coils into cold roll, pickle and oil and galvanized products. It has the capability to produce 1 million tons of cold roll steel annually. It has a continuous pickle line, a cold mill and a galvanizing line. Moreover, its equipment is well-maintained, upgraded and in excellent operating condition.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Steel Dynamics a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $10,925.81, or a gain of 992.58%, as of June 15, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 254.54% and the price of gold went up 214.85% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for STLD too.

Earnings estimates forSteel Dynamics' second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions and efforts to expand capacity. It will benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. It is executing several projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligations. Higher steel prices should also drive its margins. However, the company's operations face challenges from higher input costs. A slowdown in the automotive market, high debt levels and sustained overcapacity in the steel industry are other concerns.

Shares have gained 23.29% over the past four weeks and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.