Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in SSR Mining a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in SSR Mining (SSRM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SSRM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

SSR Mining's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at SSR Mining's main business drivers.

SSR Mining Inc. is a precious metals miner engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and silver assets across four key jurisdictions: the United States, Türkiye, Canada and Argentina. Incorporated in British Columbia in 2005, the company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Its portfolio is anchored in several of the world’s most prolific mineral belts. These include the Çöpler mine along the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Türkiye; the Marigold mine situated on Nevada’s Battle Mountain–Eureka trend; the Cripple Creek & Victor (CC&V) mine in Colorado’s historic Cripple Creek Mining District; the Seabee operation along the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna operation positioned within the Bolivian silver belt in Jujuy, Argentina.

SSR Mining reports five operating segments.

Operations at Çöpler in Türkiye were suspended on Feb. 13, 2024, following a significant heap leach pad slip, and the asset did not contribute to 2025 revenues.

Marigold in Nevada accounted for 33% of the company’s revenues in 2025. CC&V, which the company acquired from Newmont on Feb. 28, 2025 contributed 28% of its revenues. The Puna operation in Argentina represented 28% of revenues, and Seabee in Canada added the remaining 11%.

Çöpler, Marigold, CC&V and Seabee produce gold doré. Doré consists of unrefined gold bullion bars that generally contain more than of 90% gold. These are subsequently refined by a third party to gold bullion. The company sells the gold doré produced at Marigold, CC&V and Seabee mainly to banks, and sells gold doré produced at Çöpler (when operational), to the Central Bank of Türkiye. Puna produces silver, lead and zinc concentrates, which are sold to smelters or traders for further refining.

In 2025, gold accounted for 71% of the company’s revenues, silver 24% and lead 3%.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For SSR Mining, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in April 2016 would be worth $3,534.48, or a gain of 253.45%, as of April 28, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 242.41% and the price of gold increased 262.17% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for SSRM.

SSR Mining offers a U.S.-centric platform with clear upside as Marigold and CC&V ramp. The 2026 outlook is back-half weighted, with production skewed to later in the year and unit costs expected to normalize as volumes ramp, supporting stronger free cash flow in 2H26. Organic brownfield projects (Buffalo Valley, New Millennium, Santoy/Porky, Puna) provide medium-term growth without the need for major acquisitions. However, the suspended Çöpler asset weighs on costs and margins, while front-loaded sustaining capital and delayed production create near-term risk. Execution challenges at Marigold and Seabee, and pre-production funding needs at Hod Maden, add pressure. Combined with buybacks, this tightens near-term free cash flow. With timing and cost uncertainties persisting, risk/reward appears balanced, supporting a neutral stance.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 17.32%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Silver Standard Resources Inc. (SSRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.