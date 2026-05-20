Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Silicon Motion a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Silicon Motion (SIMO) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to SIMO for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Silicon Motion's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Silicon Motion's main business drivers.

Founded in 1995, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.



On May 31, 2019, Silicon Motion announced that it concluded the sale of its mobile communications business to Dialog Semiconductor Plc. for $45 million.



Post the divestiture, the company’s product portfolio is primarily aimed at SSD controllers in the mobile storage market.



Mobile storage remains its core focus, with offerings including embedded memory controllers, SSD controllers and solutions, flash memory card controllers, and USB flash drive controllers.



Embedded memory controllers include products for eMMC and multi-chip package solutions integrating NAND flash and mobile DRAM, as well as controllers for other embedded storage solutions across commercial and industrial applications.



SSD controllers and solutions include SATA SSD controllers, single-chip SSDs, and Ferri single-package SSD solutions. The company continues to expand into higher-performance segments with PCIe Gen5 controllers that offer improved power efficiency and performance.



Enterprise storage solutions, including Shannon and newer enterprise-class controllers such as MonTitan, are designed for hyperscale data centers, offering high capacity, low latency, and high IOPS.



Flash memory card controllers support major formats such as Compact Flash, SD, and Memory Stick, while USB flash drive controllers serve consumer and computing storage needs.



The company is expanding into automotive, industrial, and AI infrastructure markets with products such as boot drive solutions and enterprise SSD controllers. Recent product launches include PCIe Gen5-based enterprise controllers and AI-optimized storage solutions targeting data centers and edge computing.



In the first quarter of 2026, Silicon Motion reported revenue of $342.1 million, reflecting growth across embedded controllers and enterprise solutions, alongside continued expansion into new end markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Silicon Motion, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $6,224.96, or a gain of 522.50%, as of May 20, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 260.46% and the price of gold went up 243.75% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for SIMO.

Silicon Motion reported first-quarter 2026 results that exceeded expectations, supported by rapid growth in embedded storage controllers, automotive solutions and enterprise-oriented products. The company continues to gain market share in eMMC and UFS controllers despite weaker smartphone demand, while new PCIe Gen5 and enterprise SSD products are expanding its presence in higher-value storage markets. Early scaling of boot drive and MonTitan enterprise solutions with AI infrastructure customers is broadening its exposure beyond traditional consumer markets and supporting margin expansion. Management expects sequential revenue and profitability growth through 2026 as new programs ramp further. However, the company remains exposed to cyclical PC and smartphone demand. Customer concentration remains a major concern.

The stock has jumped 77.55% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 5 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.