Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Ross Stores a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Ross Stores (ROST) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ROST for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Ross Stores' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Ross Stores' main business drivers.

Based in Dublin, CA, Ross Stores Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. The company operates its stores under the Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS names. The company’s stores are located mostly in community and neighborhood shopping centers in heavily populated urban and suburban areas.



Ross Stores primarily offers in-season, branded, and designer apparel, footwear, accessories and other home-related merchandise for everyone in the family. This format primarily targets middle-income households. Prices offered at Ross are generally 20% to 60% below the regular prices of most department and specialty stores.



dd’s DISCOUNTS features more moderately-priced first-quality, in-season, name brand apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions for the entire family. These stores target moderate-income households. The dd’s DISCOUNTS stores offer products at a 20% to 70% lesser price than the moderate department and discount stores.

Ross Stores remains focused with its store expansion initiatives over the years. Further, the company’s efforts to expand base by making efforts to increase penetration in the existing as well as new markets.

As of Nov. 20, 2025, the company operated a total of 2,273 stores, including 1,909 Ross Dress for Less stores in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico, and 364 dd's DISCOUNTS locations across 22 states.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Ross Stores, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $3,702.43, or a gain of 270.24%, as of January 14, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 268.40% and the price of gold increased 309.27% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for ROST.

Ross Stores' shares outpaced the industry in the past three months, reflecting strong execution of its off-price retail model. The company continues to benefit from solid demand for value-driven merchandise, delivering 10% sales growth and 7% comps growth in third-quarter fiscal 2025, supported by effective merchandising and marketing initiatives. Management raised its outlook for fiscal fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025, citing healthy momentum heading into the holiday season. Ross is also progressing well on store expansion, with long-term growth potential across both banners targeting 2,900 Ross Dress for Less and 700 dd's DISCOUNTS stores. Strong financial flexibility, disciplined capital allocation, and ongoing share repurchases highlight Ross's commitment to shareholder returns, underscoring a robust business for continued growth.

The stock has jumped 5.94% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 6 higher, for fiscal 2026; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.