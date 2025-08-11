Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in ResMed a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in ResMed (RMD) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to RMD for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

ResMed's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at ResMed's main business drivers.

Resmed, Inc. holds a major position as designer, manufacturer, as well as a distributor in the worldwide market for generators, masks, and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and other respiratory disorders. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep.

The company currently has two operating segments — Sleep and Respiratory Care (87.5% of total revenues in fiscal 2025) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) (approximately 12.5% in fiscal 2025). In fiscal 2025, the first and second segments registered revenue growth of 10% each from the fiscal 2024 level.

Sleep and Respiratory Care includes Device, and Masks and other.

Devices include continuous positive airway pressure ("CPAP"), variable positive airway pressure ("VPAP") and AutoSet systems for the titration and treatment of SDB. During fiscal year 2017, AirMini, the smallest portable CPAP on the market was launched. The company also acquired a line of Chinese-developed and manufactured sleep and ventilation devices with the acquisition of Curative Medical in fiscal year 2016.

Masks and others: This portfolio consist of different masks for SDB treatments like AirFit F20 in the full-face category and the AirFit N20, AirFit N30i, AirTouch N20 etc.

SaaS: Following multiple acquisitions, including Brightree LLC in April 2016, HEALTHCARE first in July 2018 and MatrixCare in November 2018, Resmed operates the SaaS business in the United States and Germany. This includes out-of-hospital software platforms designed to support professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy at home or in a care setting of their choice.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For ResMed, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $5,173.10, or a gain of 417.31%, as of August 11, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 207.54% and gold's return of 194.61% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for RMD.

Resmed benefits from its robust Mask business, driven by the resupply program and VirtuOx acquisition. The company continues to see strength in the global supply of its cloud-connected platforms, such as AirSense10 and AirSense11. The strong uptake of the myAir app is likely to lead to higher adherence to therapy among patients. Resmed's continuous efforts to invest and expand in the global market look encouraging. We expect its revenues to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during fiscal 2025-2027. A stable balance sheet with a low debt burden is encouraging.Meanwhile, the company has been witnessing pressure on its margins over the past few quarters due to varied macroeconomic issues. Pricing pressure in the United States and Europe continues to remain challenging, hurting Resmed's business. A fierce competitive environment is worrisome.

Shares have gained 11.60% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

