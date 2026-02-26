Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Quanta Services a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Quanta Services (PWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Quanta Services' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Quanta Services' main business drivers.

Quanta Services, Inc. is a leading national provider of specialty contracting services, and one of the largest contractors serving the transmission and distribution sector of the North American electric utility industry. Quanta has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia and other selected international markets.



Starting from the first quarter of 2025, Quanta reports results under two reportable segments: Electric Infrastructure Solutions and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions. The move highlights efficient allocation of resources and better management of the strategies and comprehensive solutions for its growing and increasingly converging addressable markets.



Electric Infrastructure Solutions segment (accounting for 80.8% of total 2025 revenues): This segment is the amalgamation of the previously reported Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions and the Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions segments. This new segment indulges in comprehensive services for the electric power, renewable energy, technology and communications markets. A few of its core services include the design, procurement, new construction, upgrade and repair and maintenance services for electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure; solar and hydropower generation facilities and battery storage facilities; and installation of “smart grid” technologies on electric power networks.



Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (19.2%): This segment provides solutions to customers involved in the transportation of natural gas, oil and other pipeline products. Services include design, installation, repair and maintenance of oil and gas transmission and distribution systems, and related trenching and directional boring services. Also, this segment provides pipeline protection services, high-pressure and critical-path turnaround services to the downstream and midstream energy markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Quanta Services, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2016 would be worth $28,251.51, or a gain of 2,725.15%, as of February 26, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 255.90% and gold's return of 303.87% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for PWR too.

Shares of Quanta have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and 7.8%, respectively. Both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Quanta is benefiting from solid demand in its Electric segment, which continues to gain traction as utilities and large-scale customers accelerate investments in power generation. Recent acquisitions, strong execution and expanding backlog are added tailwinds. Its backlog reached a record $43.98 billion in the quarter, up 27.3% year over year, underscoring robust demand visibility. However, rising labor and material costs, regulatory reliance and cyclical utility spending create risks for Quanta, with competition and a premium valuation tempering its near-term upside.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 16.93%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.