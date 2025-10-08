Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Pure Storage a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Pure Storage (PSTG) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PSTG for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Pure Storage's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Pure Storage's main business drivers.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers.



Pure Storage’s primary offerings are FlashArray and FlashBlade products, which include FlashArray//C, FlashArray//XL, FlashArray File Services, FlashBlade//S and FlashBlade//E. The FlashArray provides solutions for block-oriented storage that tackle database, application, virtual machine and other traditional workloads. The FlashBlade provides solutions for unstructured data workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and commercial High-Performance Computing (HPC).



The company offers its products and services on a subscription basis through Evergreen//One and Cloud Data Services. The company’s software offering includes Pure1, Pure Fusion and Portworx. In October 2023, the company launched Pure Protect//DRaaS which is a unique Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution



The company’s Cloud Block Store offering delivers consistent data services, resiliency as well as APIs that helps customers run applications seamlessly across their hybrid cloud. Pure as-a-Service offering features on-premise and cloud storage as a service, that unifies hybrid clouds with a single subscription. The company’s Evergreen Subscription includes Evergreen//Forever, Evergreen//Flex and Evergreen//One which helps customers to reduce storage cost with flexible pay-as-you-go subscription service.



Pure Storage became a public company in Oct 2015. At present, the company’s customer base comprises more than 13,500 organizations, including more than 62% of the Fortune 500. The company’s customers include enterprise and commercial organizations, cloud, Global Systems Integrators, consumer web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail and telecommunications.



The company reported revenues of $3.2 billion in fiscal 2025.



Product revenues amounted to 53.6% of total revenues, while Support contributed the rest of 46.4%.



Pure Storage faces significant competition from the likes of NetApp, Dell EMC, HP Enterprise, Hitachi Vantara and IBM.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Pure Storage, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,490.32, or a 449.03% gain, as of October 8, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 236.43% and gold's return of 235.59% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for PSTG.

Pure Storage is riding on healthy sales, solid enterprise and subscription momentum, and its Meta partnership. Its Evergreen//One ensures SLA-backed performance, capacity and security with always-modern, disruption-free technology, while the rising uptake of Enterprise Data Cloud, hyperscaler gains, and resilient execution support growth. Portworx drives demand as enterprises shift to cloud-native architectures, and innovation remains central with next-gen Flash solutions. Management shifted to range-based guidance, expecting fiscal 2026 revenues of $3.6-$3.63 billion, up 14% at the midpoint, 300 bps above its prior 11% growth outlook. Non-GAAP operating income is now projected at $605-$625 million. However, tariff woes, stiff rivalry and mounting losses pose worries. We expect fiscal third-quarter revenues to be $955 million, up 15% year over year.

Shares have gained 10.97% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.