Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Paycom Software a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Paycom Software (PAYC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PAYC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Paycom Software's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Paycom Software's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Paycom Software, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software as a service solution for integrated software for both employee records and talent management processes.



Founded in 1998, the company offers analytics that manages the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.



Paycom serves nearly 39,200 clients or nearly 20,300 customers based on Parent Company Grouping. Its human resource services include retirement services administration, workers’ compensation administration, employee benefit solutions, professional employer organization and other administrative services for businesses.



Paycom’s HCM solution offers a full suite of applications that generally falls within the following categories, namely talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and HR management.



Its HCM software streamlines and automates many of the day-to-day record-keeping processes and provides a framework for HR staff to manage benefits administration and payroll, map out succession planning and document such things as personnel actions and compliance with industry and/or government regulations. The cloud-based HCM reduces the administrative burden on employers and increases employee productivity.



In 2025, Paycom reported revenues of $2.05 billion, representing growth of 9% year over year. Recurring revenues of $1.94 billion grew 10.3% from the prior year and constituted 94.5% of total revenues.



Paycom talent acquisition and talent management applications compete primarily with Cornerstone OnDemand, Oracle, SAP and Workday. Its payroll applications including payroll processing rival primarily with Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian, Paychex, Paylocity and The Ultimate Software. Its HR management applications contend mainly with ADP, Ceridian, Oracle, Paychex, Paylocity, SAP and Workday. The company’s time and labor management applications compete primarily with ADP, Ceridian, Kronos, Paylocity and The Ultimate Software Group.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had 5,770 employees across the United States.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Paycom Software a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $3,578.06, or a 257.81% gain, as of July 30, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 236.59% and the price of gold went up 187.70% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for PAYC.

Paycom is benefiting from an employee-first, single-database HCM platform that pushes automation deeper into payroll and HR workflows. Tools such as Beti, GONE and IWant help clients reduce manual work and raise engagement, supporting retention and a long runway as automation adoption expands. New client additions and a continued focus on cross-selling to existing clients are aiding revenue growth and helping the company win new customers. Management is also returning substantial capital through buybacks and dividends, which can lift per-share value creation. However, key risks include sensitivity to client employment levels, a slower pace of net adds, and intense competition from larger HCM suites. Security and uptime are critical, given the company's handling of sensitive data, and any breach could hurt investor confidence.

Shares have gained 26.10% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.