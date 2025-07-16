Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Parker-Hannifin a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Parker-Hannifin (PH) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Parker-Hannifin's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Parker-Hannifin's main business drivers.

Based in Cleveland, OH, Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global diversified manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems. The company provides precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in North America (67.8% of 2024 net sales), Europe (19.6%), the Asia Pacific (11.4%) and Latin America (1.2%).



The Diversified Industrial Segment (72.5% of fiscal 2024 sales): This segment is engaged in the production of a wide range of motion-control and fluid systems & components. The products offered by this segment are used in transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agriculture and other markets.



The segment sells its products through two main channels, namely, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and an extensive distribution network serving smaller OEMs and the aftermarket.



Products offered include sealing devices (dynamic and static); filters, systems and instruments to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water and other liquids and gases; fluid connectors that control, transmit and contain fluid; hydraulic components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and high-quality flow control solutions.



The Aerospace Systems Segment (27.5%): This segment supervises the designing and manufacturing of products and also provides aftermarket support for a broad range of aerospace products including commercial, business jet, military and general aviation aircraft and missile.



Products offered include control actuation systems & components, fluid metering, delivery & atomization devices, fuel systems & components, pneumatic control components, hydraulic systems & components, lubrication components and electric power applications among others.

The segment's products and services are offered to OEM and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers throughout the world. Notably, the products are marketed by field sales employees and are sold to manufacturers as well as end customers.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Parker-Hannifin, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $6,268.93, or a gain of 526.89%, as of July 16, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 196.28% and the price of gold went up 179.46% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for PH.

Parker-Hannifin is benefiting from steady demand in the commercial and military end markets across both OEM and aftermarket channels. The accretive acquisitions spark optimism in the stock. The Win strategy is driving its margins and allowing the company to continue returning value to shareholders. In April 2025, Parker-Hannifin hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 10% to $1.80 per share. Due to these positives, the company's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, weakness in the Diversified Industrial segment, due to soft construction and agricultural sectors and a decrease in demand for automotive cars, is worrisome. The company's weak liquidity position is an added woe. Also, given Parker-Hannifin's international presence, foreign currency headwinds are concerning.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 8.65%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.