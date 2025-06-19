Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Palo Alto Networks a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Palo Alto Networks' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Palo Alto Networks' main business drivers.

Santa Clara, CA-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc. offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.



The company's next generation firewall products deliver natively integrated application, user, and content visibility and control through its operating system, hardware and software architecture. It serves the enterprise network security market, which includes Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM), Web Gateway, Intrusion Detection and Prevention, and Virtual Private Network technologies.



Through its products and subscription services, Palo Alto provides integrated protection against dynamic security threats while simplifying the IT security infrastructure. Its solutions incorporate application-specific integrated circuits, hardware architecture, operating system, and associated security and networking functions.



The company’s network security gateways protect customer data, reduce security complexities and lower total cost of ownership. Customers can implement their security policies on traffic between internal networks and the Internet, as well as between internal and private networks shared with partners.



The company has a single operating segment. However, the company announces its revenues from products and services separately. For fiscal 2024, the company reported total revenues of $8.03 billion, which grew 16.5% year over year.



Palo Alto’s fiscal 2024 revenues from its products increased 1.6% year over year to $1.6 billion. Revenues from subscriptions and support grew 20.9% to $6.42 billion.



Further, Palo Alto operates across different geographic regions, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APAC).



The company faces competition from large companies like Cisco and Juniper, independent security vendors such as Symantec, Check Point, Fortinet, FireEye and several other small companies.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Palo Alto Networks a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $6,554.46, or a 555.45% gain, as of June 19, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 181.95% and the price of gold increased 169.51% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for PANW.

Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and the increasing adoption of its next-gen security platforms, which are attributable to the rise of the hybrid work trend and the heightened need for stronger security. PANW’s strong back-to-back quarterly performances reflect its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. The normalization of the supply chain is also aiding growth across the Products, Services and Subscription segments. However, softening IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds may hurt its near-term prospects. Forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition-related expenses are denting margins.

The stock has jumped 10.22% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 17 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

