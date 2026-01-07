Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Paccar a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Paccar (PCAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PCAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Paccar's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Paccar's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, PACCAR Inc. is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks. It also designs and manufactures diesel engines and other powertrain components for use in its products and sale to third-party manufacturers of trucks and buses. Besides supplying aftermarket parts, PACCAR also offers finance and leasing services.



PACCAR Trucks distributes premium trucks under the Kenworth and Peterbilt nameplates in the United States and Canada. The company operates in the European light/medium market under the DAF nameplate through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Leyland, in the U.K. The company also exports DAF vehicles to the Middle East, Australia and Africa. PACCAR International distributes Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF trucks outside their primary markets in over 100 countries. The Kenworth nameplate is also marketed and distributed by foreign subsidiaries in Mexico and Australia.



The company operates a parts distribution network under PACCAR Parts, offering aftermarket support to Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF dealers and customers globally. PACCAR Parts operates 18 distribution centers globally and is expanding with a new center in Masbate, Germany, opening later this year. Other businesses of PACCAR include the manufacturing of industrial winches that are marketed under the Braden, Carco and Gearmatic nameplates.



PACCAR has three principal business segments: 1) Truck 2) Parts 3) Financial Services and 4) Other.



In the Truck segment (accounting for 73.8% of the total revenues in 2024), PACCAR designs, manufactures and distributes commercial vehicles. The trucks are built in plants across the United States, Europe, Australia, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. In the Part Segment (accounting for 19.8% of the total revenues), PACCAR distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, both of which are sold through the same network of independent dealers. In the Financial Services segment (accounting for 6.2% of total revenues), PACCAR provides finance, lease and insurance services to dealers and customers across 26 countries, including a portfolio of more than 217,000 trucks and trailers. The group includes PACCAR Leasing (‘PacLease’), a major full-service truck-leasing company in North America and Europe that handles leases for 40,000 vehicles.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Paccar ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $3,722.38, or a gain of 272.24%, as of January 7, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 248.94% and the price of gold increased 289.24% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for PCAR too.

PACCAR Partssegment remains a key growth driver, underpinned by high-margin, less cyclical aftermarket sales. Demand is supported by the growing adoption of MX engines, strong truck utilization, and an aging fleet.Investment in advanced technologiesoffers growth visibility. Its strong balance sheetand investor-friendly moves instill confidence. However, PACCAR faces a challenging near-term outlook as weakening demand across North America, Europe, and South America pressures volumes. The Class 8 truck market is contracting, weighed down by a sluggish truckload segment that shows little sign of recovery this year. While Section 232 relief may aid margins later, near-term profitability and order growth remain under pressure. The stock warrants a cautious stance for the time being.

The stock is up 7.50% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

