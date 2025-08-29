Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Owens Corning a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Owens Corning (OC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to OC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Owens Corning's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Owens Corning's main business drivers.

Owens Corning is a world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions. Since its inception in 1938, the company has evolved as a market-leading innovator of glass fiber technology. Its products include glass fiber that is used to support composite materials for transportation, electronics, marine, infrastructure, wind energy and other high-performance markets for insulation as well as roofing for residential, commercial and industrial applications.



From the first quarter of 2025, the company reports through three reportable segments — Roofing, Insulation and Doors. It has reassigned the former Composites segment's assets and liabilities into the Roofing and Insulation segments.



The Roofing segment (accounting for 45.9% of total net sales for the first half of 2025) includes laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, roofing components, composite lumber and oxidized asphalt materials, alongside glass mat and specialty veil materials. Demand for products in the Roofing segment is generally driven by residential repair and remodeling activity and by new residential construction.



The Insulation segment (34.9%) includes products such as thermal and acoustical batts, loose-fill insulation, foam sheathing and accessories, wet used chopped strand, glass fiber pipe insulation, energy-efficient flexible duct media, bonded and granulated mineral wool insulation, and cellular glass insulation, as well as spray foam insulation. Demand for Owens Corning’s insulating products is driven by new residential construction, remodeling and repair activity, commercial and industrial construction activity, increasingly stringent building codes and the growing need for energy efficiency.



The Doors segment (20.7%) includes residential interior and exterior doors made of wood, glass, fiberglass and metal, and door components such as frames, sills, weather-stripping, hinges and locks. This segment’s vertically integrated operations extend from raw material to final assembly and fabrication. Demand is driven by new construction and overall economic conditions in the markets the company serves.



[Note: For the first six months of 2025, corporate eliminations constituted 1.5% of total net sales]

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Owens Corning, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in August 2015 would be worth $3,461.50, or a gain of 246.15%, as of August 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 226.91% and gold's return of 189.82% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for OC.

Owens Corning's second-quarter 2025 earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8% and 1.6%, respectively. Year over year, the bottom line tumbled 4.1%, while the net sales gained 10%. The quarter's performance reflects sales benefits realized from the Masonite acquisition (complementing the Doors segment) and higher selling prices. Besides, the efficient execution of the enterprise strategy, which involves modernizing production lines, improving capital efficiency and sustaining strong margins and consistent returns, is expected to bode well for the company. However, lower sales volumes from the Insulation and Roofing segments, due to softness in the housing market, alongside elevated cost inflation throughout the organization, are concerning for the prospects. Its shares have underperformed the industry year to date.

The stock is up 9.31% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

