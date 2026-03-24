Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Oracle a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Oracle (ORCL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ORCL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Oracle's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Oracle's main business drivers.

Oracle Corporation is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware, and application software providers.



Oracle has expanded its cloud computing operations over the last couple of years. The company offers cloud solutions and services that can be used to build and manage various cloud deployment models.



Built upon open industry standards such as SQL, Java and HTML5, Oracle Cloud provides access to application services, platform services and infrastructure services for a subscription. Through its Oracle Enterprise Manager offering, the company manages cloud environments.



Redwood City, CA-based Oracle's software and hardware products and services include Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Java and Oracle Engineered Systems. Oracle Engineered Systems include Exadata Database Machine, Exalogic Elastic Cloud, Exalytics In-Memory Machine, SPARC SuperCluster, Virtual Compute Alliance, Oracle Database Appliance, Oracle Big Data Appliance and ZFS Storage.



With the acquisition of Sun Microsystems in Jan 2010, Oracle began selling hardware products and services, primarily comprising computer server and storage products.



Oracle reported revenues of $57.4 billion in fiscal 2025. The company reports its new software licenses under its new Cloud license and on-premise license segment. Further, the company merged its Cloud SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS along with its software license updates and product support into Cloud services and license support.



Total Cloud services and license support revenues came in at $44 billion in fiscal 2025. Total cloud license and on-premise license came in at $5.2 billion in fiscal 2025.



Oracle faces significant competition in most of its operational markets (database, applications, storage, cloud computing) from the likes of Dell, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, Microsoft, SAP, salesforce.com, Workday and Teradata.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Oracle, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $3,787.48, or a gain of 278.75%, as of March 24, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 223.12% and the price of gold went up 246.49% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ORCL too.

Oracle reported solid fiscal 3Q'26 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. Oracle's cloud infrastructure revenues surged 84% fueled by strong AI workload and multicloud demand, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations. Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months was negative $13.2 billion as Oracle continues aggressive investments in data center build-outs to support accelerating cloud and AI demand. However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.

Shares have gained 9.22% over the past four weeks and there have been 12 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.