Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in NRG Energy a Decade Ago

NRG Energy Inc. was founded in 1989 and the company is engaged in the production, sale and delivery of energy and energy products and services to residential, industrial as well as commercial consumers in major competitive power markets in the United States. The company has financial and commercial headquarters in Princeton, NJ and operational headquarters in Houston, TX.The NRG Yield Inc. and the Renewables Platform businesses, which represented 3,428 MW of global generation, were sold on August 31, 2018 to Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company’s total generation capacity was 13,081 megawatts (MW). It utilized natural gas (43.5%), coal (51.4%), oil (3.5%), Utility Scale Solar (1.6%) and Battery Storage, which marginally contributed to power generation.Texas: This segment includes all activity related to customer, plant and market operations in Texas. In 2024, this segment’s operating revenues amounted to $10.6 billion.East: This segment includes the remaining activity related to customer operations and activities related to plant and market operations in the East. In 2024, its operating revenues amounted to $11.7 billion.West/Other: This segment includes assets and activities related to plant and market operations in the West and Canada, services businesses, the activity related to the Cottonwood facility, the remaining renewables activity, including the company’s equity method investments in Ivanpah Master Holdings, LLC and Agua Caliente, the remaining Home Solar assets and the remaining NFL stadium solar generating assets, activity related to the company’s equity method investment for the Gladstone power plant in Australia and corporate activities. In 2024, this segment’s operating revenues amounted to $3.9 billion.The company acquired Vivint Smart Home in March 2023 to expand its operations. It contributed $1.9 billion to total revenues in 2024, while Corporate/Elimination lowered revenues by $48 million.

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in NRG Energy ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in September 2015 would be worth $11,185.80, or a gain of 1,018.58%, as of September 29, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 243.99% and gold's return of 221.12% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for NRG.

NRG Energy continues to expand its operations through organic and inorganic initiatives. Its diverse customer base and ability to retain customers enhance its financial performance. It aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. NRG's capital allocation plan should strengthen the balance sheet and increase its shareholder value through share repurchases and dividend payments. NRG's LS Power deal doubles its generation capacity. NRG's shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Yet, its operations are subject to strict regulations at both the federal and state levels. The company's international operations expose it to currency fluctuations and political and economic risks that may affect its financial results. Also, NRG Energy's performance could be adversely impacted by disruptions in fuel delivery.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 15.81%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

