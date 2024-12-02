Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Nice a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Nice (NICE) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to NICE for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Nice's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Nice's main business drivers.

NICE is dominating the customer experience (CX) domain thanks to an AI-powered cloud platform designed for AI-driven digital business solutions within the enterprise software industry.



Israel-based NICE boasts a loyal customer base exceeding 25,000 organizations spanning 150 countries and various industries, encompassing 85 of the Fortune 100 companies.



In the full year ending Dec 31, 2023, NICE reported revenues of $2.38 billion. Cloud, Services and Products accounted for 66.5%, 27% and 6.5% of revenues, respectively.



NICE reports under two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. In 2023, Customer Engagement accounted for 83% of total revenues, while Financial Crime and Compliance accounted for 17% of total revenues.



Customer Engagement offers transformative solutions through CXone, leveraging digital innovation and expansive market reach to enhance consumer experiences and transform Public Safety and Criminal Justice agencies' processes.



CX’s purpose-built AI, NICE Enlighten, is embedded across its entire platform and suite of applications. NICE Evidencentral is its Digital Evidence Management and Investigation Platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement and criminal justice transforms how digital evidence and data are managed.



Financial Crime and Compliance market offers comprehensive solutions through X-Sight and Xceed, safeguarding financial organizations and digital banks by identifying risks, preventing fraud and ensuring real-time compliance while expanding offerings to meet the demands of the digital banking era.



Geographically, the United States, Canada and Central and South America (Americas) accounted for 83.6% of revenues in 2023. Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) contributed 10.4% and 6% of revenues, respectively.



NICE faces competition from a diverse range of players in both the Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance markets.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Nice a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in December 2014 would be worth $3,862.80, or a 286.28% gain, as of December 2, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 191.76% and the price of gold increased 110.66% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for NICE too.

Nice is benefiting from strong momentum across its cloud business, which contributed 72.5% of total revenues and increased 24% year over year in the third quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by the rising adoption of the CXone platform. The significant boost in AI solution adoption, including the success of new products like autopilot and copilot, played a key role, with significant wins in large enterprise deals. NICE’s continuous investments in the global expansion of its cloud platform, aiming to reach a target of 75% cloud gross margin in the next three to five years, are attractive to investors. Its increasing international presence is a major positive. However, the company faces challenges from the shift to cloud solutions, reduced maintenance for on-premise systems, foreign exchange headwinds in APAC, and intense competition.

Shares have gained 6.13% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

