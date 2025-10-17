Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Monolithic Power a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Monolithic Power (MPWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MPWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Monolithic Power's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Monolithic Power's main business drivers.

Monolithic Power Systems, based in Kirkland, WA, designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions. The company focuses on the market for high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs).



Monolithic’s products are widely utilized in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.



Being a fabless company, Monolithic works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of wafers and ICs. This approach permits the company to focus more on the designing and development of process technology at a lower-fixed cost.



Unlike other fabless semiconductor companies, Monolithic installs its own proprietary process technologies in third-party contractors’ equipment and facilities.



Monolithic reported total revenues of $664.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.



The company’s key product families are direct current to direct current (DC to DC) products and Lighting Control products.



DC to DC ICs are used to convert and control voltages within a broad range of electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and monitors, automobiles and medical equipment.



Lighting control ICs are used in backlighting and general illumination products.

Bottom Line

End-market-wise, 29.4% of total revenues came from Computing and Storage in the second quarter of 2025.Enterprise Data, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications end-markets contributed 21.7%, 9%, 7%, 21.8% and 11.1%, respectively, to the second quarter of 2025 revenues.Monolithic’s primary competitors are Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Power Integrations (POWI), Cree (CREE), Semtech (SMTC), Micron Technology (MU), Analog Devices (ADI), and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS).

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Monolithic Power ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $18,030.38, or a gain of 1,703.04%, as of October 17, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 226.06% and the price of gold increased 252.43% over the same time frame in comparison.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MPWR.

Monolithic faces challenges due to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry and the incessant U.S.-China tariff war. Fierce competition in the market affects profitability. Lower revenues from Enterprise Data are a concern. High concentration risk is worrisome. However, it has a strong growth opportunity due to a robust product portfolio that targets In-Car connectivity and infotainment, advanced driver assistance systems and rapid adoption of LED lighting in cars and vehicles. Being a fabless company, Monolithic works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of wafers and ICs. This approach permits it to focus more on the design and development of process technology at a lower fixed cost. Healthy demand trends in automotive, storage & computing end markets are positive factors.

The stock has jumped 11.88% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.