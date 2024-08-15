Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Monolithic Power a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Monolithic Power (MPWR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MPWR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Monolithic Power's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Monolithic Power's main business drivers. Monolithic Power Systems, based in Kirkland, WA, designs, develops and markets high-performance power solutions. The company focuses on the market for high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs).



Monolithic’s products are widely utilized in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive and consumer applications.



Being a fabless company, Monolithic works with third-party contractors and chip assemblers for the manufacturing, assembling and testing of wafers and ICs. This approach permits the company to focus more on the designing and development of process technology at a lower-fixed cost.



Unlike other fabless semiconductor companies, Monolithic installs its own proprietary process technologies in third-party contractors’ equipment and facilities.



Monolithic reported total revenues of $507.4 million in the second quarter of 2024. The company’s key product families are direct current to direct current (DC to DC) products and Lighting Control products.



DC to DC ICs are used to convert and control voltages within a broad range of electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and monitors, automobiles and medical equipment. The product line accounted for 98.8% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2024.

Lighting control ICs are used in backlighting and general illumination products. In the second quarter of 2024, the product line accounted for 1.2% of total revenues.



End-market-wise, 22.6% of total revenues came from Computing and Storage in the second quarter of 2024.



Precisely, Enterprise Data, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications end-markets contributed 36.9%, 8.3%, 6.4%, 17.2% and 8.6%, respectively, to the second quarter of 2024 revenues.



Monolithic’s primary competitors are Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), IPG Photonics (IPGP), Power Integrations (POWI), Cree (CREE), Semtech (SMTC), Micron Technology (MU), Analog Devices (ADI), and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS).



Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Monolithic Power a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in August 2014 would be worth $19,739.59, or a gain of 1,873.96%, as of August 15, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 179.01% and the price of gold increased 80.26% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MPWR too.

Monolithic reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company saw notable growth in its Enterprise Data segment, driven by increased year-over-year sales of server solutions. Strategic partnerships with third-party contractors and chip assemblers will likely help it focus on designing and developing process technology while maintaining a lower cost. The ongoing development of an AI-driven e-commerce platform is also anticipated to boost growth prospects. However, Monolithic faces challenges due to the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry. The stiff competition also affects profitability. In the Industrial segment, soft demand for point-of-sale applications and reduced sales in storage solutions further complicate the landscape.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.53%, and there have been 6 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

