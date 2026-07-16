Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in MercadoLibre a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in MercadoLibre (MELI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MELI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

MercadoLibre's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at MercadoLibre's main business drivers.

Bottom Line

Buenos Aires, Argentina-based MercadoLibre, Inc., is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in South America. The company is a market leader in e-commerce in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Peru, Mexico and Uruguay based on unique visitors and page views.The platform connects buyers and sellers and supports transactions across multiple product categories.The company also operates an e-commerce platform in Honduras, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Bolivia and Portugal.MercadoLibre reported revenues of $28.9 billion in 2025. The company offers five integrated services that support online commerce, payments, advertising and logistics.MercadoLibre Marketplace enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise, browse listings, buy and sell online.MercadoLibre Classifieds provides online classified listings for motor vehicles, real estate and services, with optional placement fees that differ from Marketplace listings.Mercado Pago is the company’s fintech platform and allows users to send and receive payments within MercadoLibre’s marketplace. Outside of the marketplace, merchants can process payments via websites, mobile apps and mobile point of sale solutions.MercadoLibre’s advertising program enables advertisers and sellers to display product ads on the company’s webpages, supporting product discovery on the platform.MercadoEnvios provides logistics services that integrate with third-party carriers and logistics service providers, offering tools that help sellers manage shipping and delivery for orders generated on the platform.MercadoLibre has four reportable geographic segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries. In 2025, Brazil generated 52.6% of the company’s revenues. Argentina, Mexico and Other Countries generated 20.6%, 22.4% and 4.4% of revenues, respectively.

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in MercadoLibre ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $12,414.56, or a gain of 1,141.46%, as of July 16, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 250.29% and the price of gold went up 193.56% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for MELI.

MercadoLibre operates one of Latin America's most advanced logistics platforms, combining speed and cost efficiency across its delivery network. Mercado Pago has evolved into a full scale digital bank, embedding credit, payments and asset management, with expanding fintech adoption in Mexico and Argentina supporting a long structural runway. A broad data asset spanning commerce, fintech and logistics underpins an advertising business with meaningful monetization upside as seller activation rises. However, persistent currency volatility and macro uncertainty continue to weigh on earnings across core markets. Rapid credit expansion also raises exposure to delinquency and provisioning costs even as portfolio quality holds up. Elevated spend on subsidies and credit funding constrains margin recovery and limits flexibility.

Shares have gained 12.95% over the past four weeks and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.