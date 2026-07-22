Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in McKesson a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in McKesson (MCK) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MCK for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

McKesson's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at McKesson's main business drivers.

McKesson Corporation, headquartered in Irving, TX, is one of the largest global healthcare companies and the leading pharmaceutical distributor in North America. The company operates across four business segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, which distributes branded, generic, and specialty drugs; RxTS, which provides patient access, affordability, and third-party logistics services for biopharma manufacturers and payors; Medical-Surgical Solutions, supplying alternate-site providers such as physician offices and home health; and International, primarily focused in Canada. Specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, and GLP-1 medications for diabetes and obesity are key growth engines. In FY25, GLP-1 revenues alone reached nearly $41 billion.

McKesson is streamlining its portfolio. It has completed the sale of Canadian operations, is exiting Norway, and plans to spin off its Medical-Surgical unit. Simultaneously, it is expanding its U.S. Oncology Network through acquisitions of PRISM Vision and Core Ventures, adding hundreds of new providers. These moves aim to increase exposure to higher-margin specialty and oncology services while reducing reliance on lower-margin wholesale distribution.

Notably, McKesson’s role in the COVID-19 response was reflected in the collaboration with the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort, wherein McKesson was selected as the centralized distributor of refrigerated and frozen COVID-19 vaccines and the ancillary kits used to administer those vaccines.

FY26 at a Glance

Revenues in fiscal 2026 were $403.4 billion, up 12% from fiscal 2025, and adjusted EPS was $39.11, up 18% year over year. Segment revenues were led by North American Pharmaceutical at $336.7 billion, followed by Oncology & Multispecialty at $48.4 billion, Medical-Surgical Solutions at $11.5 billion, and Prescription Technology Solutions at $5.8 billion. Segment operating profit margins were 1.09% for North American Pharmaceutical, 2.37% for Oncology & Multispecialty, 17.98% for Prescription Technology Solutions, and 8.15% for Medical-Surgical Solutions.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in McKesson ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $4,218.02, or a 321.80% gain, as of July 22, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 246.82% and the price of gold went up 196.64% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MCK.

McKesson continues to pair scale in North American distribution with faster-growing oncology and biopharma services, which lifted fiscal 2026 revenue to $403 billion and expanded segment profit across the portfolio. Provider additions and recent tuck-in deals deepen the U.S. Oncology Network and specialty distribution, while Prescription Technology Solutions supports medication access programs and recurring service economics. Management's long-term adjusted EPS growth target has been raised to 13–16% and fiscal 2027 guidance implies another step up. Offsetting positives, results remain sensitive to a concentrated customer base, evolving pricing and reimbursement rules, and variability in third-party logistics volumes. Execution on the Medical-Surgical separation and related financing also adds complexity.

Shares have gained 8.50% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.