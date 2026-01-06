Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Marriott International a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Marriott International (MAR) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MAR for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marriott International's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marriott International's main business drivers.

Marriott International Inc. is a leading worldwide hospitality company focused on lodging management and franchising after the spin-off of its timeshare business into a publicly traded company in November 2011.



At the end of third-quarter 2025, Marriott's development pipeline totaled 3,923 hotels with approximately 596,000 rooms. More than 250,000 rooms were under construction. In the quarter, the company added approximately 17,900 rooms to its worldwide lodging portfolio.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company operated, franchised and acted as a licensor of hotels, timeshare properties and other lodging properties of 9,700 properties across 143 countries and territories under more than 30 brand names.



The company has grouped its brand portfolio into five groups:



Luxury: The company’s classic luxury hotel brands include JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and St. Regis. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive luxury hotel brands comprise W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION and Bulgari.



Premium: The company’s classic premium hotel brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, and Marriott Vacation Club. Moreover, its distinctive premium hotel brands comprise Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Gaylord Hotels, Tribute Portfolio and Design Hotels.



Select: The company’s classic select hotel brands include Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, and Protea Hotels. Meanwhile, Marriott’s distinctive select hotel brands comprise Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Element, and Moxy.



Midscale: The company’s classic midscale hotel brands include City Express by Marriott.

Residences: This is the company’s new brand portfolio with 141 properties as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Marriott International, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $4,742.03, or a gain of 374.20%, as of January 6, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 242.24% and the price of gold increased 290.52% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for MAR too.

Shares of Marriott have outperformed the industry in the past year.The company is benefiting from solid rooms growth, profit gains and continued development momentum. Global revenue per available room improved slightly, led by strength in international markets. Management is advancing digital transformation and expanding the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program to deepen guest engagement and drive incremental fee revenues. Strategic growth through conversions, new unit openings and an expanding development pipeline remains central to its long-term plan. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and high debt levels are a concern. Earnings estimates for 2026 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.

The stock has jumped 8.06% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

