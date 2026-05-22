Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Marathon Petroleum a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to MPC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Marathon Petroleum's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Marathon Petroleum's main business drivers.

Findlay, OH-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. The company, in its current form, came into existence following the 2011 spin-off of Houston, TX-based Marathon Oil Corporation’s refining/sales business into a separate, independent and publicly-traded entity. In October 2018, Marathon Oil completed the acquisition of its rival Andeavor in a $23.3 billion deal, thereby becoming the nationwide largest refining company by market capitalization. The deal also made the company the largest U.S. refiner and the fifth largest in the world by capacity.



Marathon Petroleum operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing, Midstream and Renewable Diesel.



Refining and Marketing: The unit’s operations include 16 refineries, located in the West Coast, Gulf Coast and the Mid-Continent regions of the United States, having a combined crude processing capacity of about 3 million barrels per day. Additionally, Marathon Petroleum – through its marketing organization – sells transportation fuels, asphalt and specialty products throughout the country to support commercial, industrial and retail operations. In the fourth-quarter of 2025, the Refining & Marketing segment recorded adjusted EBITDA of $2 billion.



Midstream: This unit mainly reflects Marathon Petroleum’s general partner and majority limited partner interests in MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP - publicly-traded master limited partnerships that own and operate gathering and processing assets along with crude transportation and logistics infrastructure. Marathon Petroleum owns 63.6% each of MPLX’s and ANDX’s common units. The 'Midstream' segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion in the fourth-quarter of 2025.



Renewable Diesel: In the fourth quarter of 2024, Marathon Petroleum launched this segment, separating these activities and assets from the Refining & Marketing segment. The unit reported adjusted EBITDA of $7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.



In 2021, Marathon Petroleum sold its Speedway business to Japanese retail group Seven & i Holdings – owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain – for $21 billion.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Marathon Petroleum ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $6,782.15, or a 578.21% gain, as of May 22, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 262.80% and the price of gold went up 248.33% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for MPC.

Marathon Petroleum operates one of the largest and most diversified U.S. refining systems, with 3 MMbpd across the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast, enabling optimized crude sourcing, product placement, and logistics. Its integrated pipelines, terminals, barges, and storage enhance flexibility and margins even amid volatile markets. Majority ownership in MPLX provides stable, growing fee-based midstream earnings, with 12.5% planned annual distribution growth supporting durable cash flows. Favorable global refining fundamentals, strategic investments in higher-margin products, and strong export capabilities position the company to benefit from tightening supply-demand dynamics and capture long-term margin expansion. Given these factors, we are bullish on the stock and rate it Outperform.



Shares have gained 12.36% over the past four weeks and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.