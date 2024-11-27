Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Louisiana-Pacific a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LPX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Louisiana-Pacific's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Louisiana-Pacific's main business drivers.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation or LP is a leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials, structural framing products as well as exterior siding for use in residential, industrial and light commercial construction.



Currently, the company operates 22 plants strategically located across the United States, Canada, Chile and Brazil through foreign subsidiaries. It also operates facilities through a joint venture. The company’s products are used primarily in new home construction, repair as well as remodeling and outdoor structures.



The company has three reportable segments — Siding (contributing 51.5% of 2023 net sales), Oriented Strand Board or OSB (39.8%) and LP South America (7.9%). Notably, revenues from Other sources contributed 0.9% to its net sales.



Siding segment consists of LP SmartSide trim and siding, as well as LP Outdoor Building Solutions innovative products for premium outdoor buildings.



OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including LP OSB, LP TechShield radiant barrier, LP TopNotch sub-flooring, LP Legacy super tough, moisture-resistant sub-flooring, LP WeatherLogic air & water barrier and LP FlameBlock fire-rated sheathing.



South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets. South America segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets.



Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Louisiana-Pacific, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $7,664.95, or a gain of 666.49%, as of November 27, 2024, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 190.50% and the price of gold increased 110.97% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LPX.

Louisiana-Pacific shares have outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. The trend is likely to continue as it reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results. Both the earnings and net sales beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and outpaced the guidance it previously provided. The Siding segment generated record net sales and adjusted EBITDA backed by the solid execution of its strategy to drive growth, margin, specialization and efficiency. OSB also reported better than expected adjusted EBITDA, thanks to operational efficiency and cost control measures. Backed by strength in Siding, LP increased its 2024 guidance. It now expects Siding Solutions’ revenues to rise nearly 17% year over year, up from the prior expected range of 14-16%.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 21.36%, and there have been 4 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2024 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.