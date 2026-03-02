Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Lattice Semiconductor a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LSCC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Lattice Semiconductor's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Lattice Semiconductor's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, OR, Lattice Semiconductor is a leader in the design and manufacturing of low-power field-programmable gate array (FPGA) devices. The company, founded in 1983, also develops programmable mixed-signal and interconnect products along with related software and intellectual property (IP), supporting applications ranging from edge to cloud computing.



Lattice’s products and services are utilized by a variety of end users across the communication, computing (client and datacenter), industrial, automotive and consumer electronics markets in both wireless and wireline communications infrastructure deployments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses several FPGA families, such as the Lattice Nexus platform for small FPGAs and the Lattice Avant platform for mid-range FPGAs. These products are designed to deliver power efficiency and performance within compact form factors. The company collaborates with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to manufacture 16nm technology used in the Avant platform of FPGA products. The company also sources silicon wafers from several foundry partners including Samsung, United Microelectronics Corporation, United Semiconductor Japan Corporation and Epson. Additionally, Lattice offers software tools like Diamond, Radiant and Propel, which facilitate design and development processes for engineers.



The company operates within a single operating segment. In 2025, it generated $523.3 million in revenues.



End-market-wise, 56% of total revenues came from Communications and Computing, the Industrial and Automotive, and Consumer end-markets contributed 37% and 7%, respectively, in 2025.





Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Lattice Semiconductor, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2016 would be worth $15,675.41, or a gain of 1,467.54%, as of March 2, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 253.12% and the price of gold increased 307.61% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for LSCC.

Lattice reported relatively modest fourth-quarter 2025 results, with revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and adjusted earnings meeting the same. Lattice is expected to gain from solid demand in communications and computing markets. Industrial and automotive markets are gradually recovering, with channel inventory levels steadily normalizing and showing clear signs of improvement. FPGA portfolio expansion and innovation are expected to accelerate the company's growth. Strong AI data center demand is driving its top line. Partnerships with major semiconductor companies are driving innovation. However, being a fabless semiconductor company, any disruption, defect, or delay from its third-party contractors could harm its operations and financial performance. Integration risks, owing to frequent buyouts, are worrisome.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 18.75%, and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

