Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Lam Research a Decade Ago

What if you'd invested in Lam Research (LRCX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LRCX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Headquartered in Fremont, CA, Lam Research Corporation supplies wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. In addition, it serves the related markets that rely on semiconductor processes and require production-proven manufacturing capabilities, such as complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS).



Lam holds a strong position in deposition and etch, which address numerous critical steps in the fabrication process with the goal of reducing defect rates, improving yields, lowering costs and reducing the processing time. Its core competencies lie in areas such as nanoscale applications enablement, chemistry, plasma and fluidics, and advanced systems engineering.



The company caters to the needs of semiconductor memory, foundry and integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) by providing them with integrating hardware, process, materials, software, and process control, enabling results on the wafer.



The company also addresses back-end wafer-level packaging processes by offering advanced packaging solutions that support fan-out panel-level packaging, thus meeting the requirement for 3D stacking of high bandwidth memory (HBM).



Lam reported revenues of $14.91 billion in fiscal 2024, down 14.5% from fiscal 2023.



It serves three market segments — Memory, Foundry and Logic/Other from where it generated 42%, 40% and 18% of its total revenues in fiscal 2024, respectively.



The company’s sales of new leading-edge equipment in deposition, etch and clean markets amount to its systems revenues, which stood at $8.9 billion (60% of the total revenues).



In addition, Lam’s Customer Support Business Group revenues comprise sales of customer service, spares, upgrades, and non-leading-edge equipment from Lam’s Reliant product line. Customer support-related revenues and other revenues were $5.98 billion (40% of the total revenues).



The revenue distribution by geography in fiscal 2024 was as follows — Korea contributed 19%, Taiwan 11%, Japan 10%, China 42%, U.S accounted for 7%, Europe 5% and South East Asia contributed 6%.



Being a leading producer of specialized equipment, most of the competition comes from other large equipment makers, such as Hitachi, Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials.

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Lam Research ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $10,723.99, or a 972.40% gain, as of May 19, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 180.69% and the price of gold increased 153.90% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for LRCX.

Lam Research is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures is a plus. A rebound in the System business owing to improving memory spending is a positive. Strategic investments in research and development activities position it well to capitalize on the growing wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending. For 2025, WFE is expected to be approximately $100 billion. Foundry/logic, DRAM and NAND investments are expected to be higher year over year. Solid demand related to high-bandwidth memory is a plus. However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing tensions between the United States and China are major concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry in the past year.

The stock has jumped 32.42% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 11 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

