Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in KLA a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in KLA (KLAC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to KLAC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

KLA's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at KLA's main business drivers.

San Jose, CA-based KLA Corporation is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of process diagnostics and control (PDC) equipment and yield management solutions required for the fabrication of semiconductor integrated circuits (ICs) or chips. The company has a comprehensive portfolio of products addressing each major PDC subsegment—photomask (reticle) inspection, wafer inspection/defect review and metrology.



Reticle production is vital to the semiconductor device formation process. Reticles are used to control the precise deposition of materials onto the wafer, which ultimately change its chemical characteristics, imparting specific functionalities to the ICs thus created. Inspection and metrology tools measure the quality of the reticles, helping to improve reticle production yields. As a result of the broader applicability of semiconductors, shrinking form factors and increasing functionalities of individual chips, reticle design and production are growing in importance. Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor were the largest customers in the last three years, accounting for more than 10% of total sales in each year.



KLA reported revenues of $9.81 billion in fiscal 2024. Product revenues accounted for 76.2% while the rest came from Service segment.



KLA’s two main product lines are defect inspection and metrology. The company’s defect inspection tools have very broad application in chip, wafer, reticle, storage, compound semiconductor and MEMS manufacturing. Metrology tools are used to gather critical dimension measurements of the wafer and process dimensions such as film thickness, lithography overlay and surface profiling. The company’s metrology products are used in chip, wafer, reticle and solar device manufacturing. KLA also offers other products and services.



In addition to new tools, KLA also offers a comprehensive portfolio of refurbished tools that upgrade and improve yields of existing equipment under the KT-Certified program. Refurbished tools are currently sold to IC, reticle, substrate, MEMS and data storage manufacturers.



Although KLA is a major player in each of its served markets, it faces competition from other large equipment suppliers such as Applied Materials and Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in KLA ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $12,686.56, or a 1,168.66% gain, as of June 2, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 180.52% and the price of gold increased 165.25% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for KLAC.

KLAC benefits from strong demand in leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory, and advanced packaging, which are driving growth in the semiconductor industry. Advanced packaging is expected to exceed $800 million in 2025. Its robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity. The services business also continues to perform well. KLAC is well-positioned to capitalize on AI advancements, with AI driving demand for higher-value wafer processing and more complex designs. However, it faces headwinds from U.S. export controls on China, which could impact revenues by approximately $500 million in 2025.Geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions, particularly in regions like China and Taiwan could pose challenges.

The stock has jumped 8.41% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 10 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

