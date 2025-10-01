Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JPM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in New York, JPMorgan Chase & Co. is one of the biggest global banks with assets worth $4.55 trillion and total stockholders’ equity worth $256.9 billion as of June 30, 2025. With operations in more than 60 countries, the company (incorporated under Delaware law in 1968) is one of the largest financial service firms globally.



JPMorgan operates its business through the following four reportable segments:

The Consumer & Community Banking (CCB) segment (constituting 39.6% of total net revenues in 2024) serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automated teller machine (ATMs), online, as well as through mobile and telephone banking. CCB is organized into Consumer & Business Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Card & Auto.



The Commercial & Investment Bank (CIB) segment (38.9%) offers a wide range of IB, market-making, prime brokerage, and wholesale payments services to a global client base of corporations, investors, financial institutions, government and municipal entities. The segment also offers lending, wholesale payments, and investment banking services to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions and non-profit entities.



The Asset & Wealth Management (AWM) segment (11.9%) provides services to institutions, retail investors and high-net-worth individuals. It offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity including money market instruments and bank deposits. The segment also offers trust and estate, banking and brokerage services.



The Corporate segment (9.6%) consists of Treasury & Chief Investment Office (CIO) and Other Corporate, which includes corporate staff units and centrally managed expenses.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co., ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $5,173.53, or a gain of 417.35%, as of October 1, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 248.35% and gold's return of 233.06% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for JPM.

Our Neutral rating on the JPMorgan stock reflects a balance between strong shareholder returns and persistent macroeconomic headwinds. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and a relatively high-rate environment will drive net interest income (NII) growth. We project NII to witness a CAGR of 3% by 2027. In investment banking (IB), the company's solid pipeline and market leadership remain competitive strengths, though capital markets volatility and elevated mortgage rates are likely to pressure fee income. Our estimates for non-interest income don't show a favorable trend this year. Technology and marketing investments will keep operating expenses elevated. We expect expenses to indicate a CAGR of 4.2% by 2027. A challenging macro backdrop raises concerns about its asset quality. We anticipate provisions to increase 6.7% this year.

Shares have gained 5.25% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

