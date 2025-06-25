Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Jabil a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Jabil (JBL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to JBL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Jabil's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Jabil's main business drivers.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL, Jabil, Inc. is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services. The company offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers in the aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries.



The company reported revenues of $28.9 billion in fiscal 2024.



Jabil has reorganized its internal structure, and beginning fiscal 2025, the company is set to report its quarterly numbers under three reporting segments: Regulated Industries, Intelligent Infrastructure, Connected Living & Digital Commerce.



Regulated Industries (42.6% of fiscal 2024 net sales): The segment primarily focuses on developing high-quality manufacturing products for automotive & transportation, renewables & energy infrastructure, and healthcare end markets.



Intelligent Infrastructure (31.8%): The segment’s portfolio includes products related to capital equipment, networking & communications, and cloud & data center infrastructure end markets.



Connected Living & Digital Commerce (25.6%): The segment offerings include various consumer-facing products under the connected living end market and retail & warehouse automation products in the digital commerce end market.



The company’s largest customers are Apple, Cisco, Hewlett-Packard Company, Keysight Technologies, LM Ericsson, NetApp, Nokia Networks, SolarEdge Technologies, Valeo S.A. and Zebra Technologies.



Jabil faces significant competition from the likes of Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, Flex, Hon-Hai Precision Industry, Plexus and Sanmina.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Jabil, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $9,513.02, or an 851.30% gain, as of June 25, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 188.92% and gold's return of 172.31% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for JBL.

Jabil reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, with both bottom and top lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from healthy demand in the Capital Equipment, Cloud and AI native Data Center Infrastructure verticals. Strong growth in digital commerce and warehouse automation markets are tailwinds. A higher free cash flow indicates efficient financial management practices, optimum utilization of assets and improved operational efficiency. A large-scale portfolio of business sectors offers Jabil a high degree of resiliency during times of macroeconomic and geopolitical disruption. However, weaknesses in renewable energy and EV verticals are weighing on the margin. The tense geopolitical situation between the United States and China and the wars in Europe and the Middle East remain headwinds.

Shares have gained 25.29% over the past four weeks and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

