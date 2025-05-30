Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Intuit a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intuit (INTU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to INTU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intuit's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intuit's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Intuit Inc. is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally. The company has offices in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Australia, and other locations.



In fiscal 2024, Intuit generated total revenues of $16.3 billion. The company has four reportable segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group, Consumer and Strategic Partner, ProConnect and Credit Karma.



Small Business and Self-Employed Group (58.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment serves small businesses and self-employed people around the world, and the accounting professionals who serve and advise them. Intuit’s offerings include QuickBooks financial and business-management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, merchant payment-processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.



Consumer (27.3% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment offers DIY and assisted TurboTax income-tax preparation products and services. These solutions are sold in the United States and Canada. Intuit’s Mint and Turbo offerings serve consumers and help them understand and improve their financial lives by offering a view of their financial health.



ProTax (3.7% of fiscal 2024 revenues) serves professional accountants in the United States and Canada, who are essential to both small businesses’ success and tax preparation and filing. Intuit’s professional tax offerings include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online.



Credit Karma (10.5% of fiscal 2024 revenues) segment offers personal finance services including credit cards, personal loans, home and auto loans and insurance.



In the Small Business and Self-Employed segment, Intuit competes with companies such as The Sage Group. In payroll, it competes with Automatic Data Processing and Paychex, among others. In the area of merchant services, the company’s rivals are financial institutions like Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America. In the Consumer Segment, Intuit faces intense competition from tax preparation service provider H&R Block.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Intuit ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2015 would be worth $7,270.48, or a gain of 627.05%, as of May 30, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 180.54% and the price of gold increased 167.84% over the same time frame in comparison.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for INTU.

Intuit’s third quarter of fiscal 2025 results reflected steady revenues from the Online Ecosystem and Desktop business segments. Strong momentum in Online Services revenues driven by strong performances of Mailchimp, payroll and Money, which includes payments, capital and bill pay. The Credit Karma business is benefiting from strength in Credit Karma Money, credit cards, auto insurance and personal loans. INTU’s strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. However, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to negatively impact bottom-line results in the near term. INTU’s leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year to date period.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 21.51%, and there have been 10 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.