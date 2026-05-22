Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Intel a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Intel (INTC) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to INTC for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Intel's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Intel's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Intel Corporation, the world’s largest semiconductor company and primary supplier of microprocessors and chipsets, is gradually reducing its dependence on the PC-centric business by moving into data-centric businesses — such as AI and autonomous driving.



Effective first-quarter 2024, Intel implemented an internal foundry operating model, creating a foundry relationship between its products business (collectively CCG, DCAI, and NEX) and its foundry business (formerly IFS). While Intel Products (94.1% of first-quarter 2026 operating segment revenues) include the design and development of CPUs and related solutions for third-party customers, Intel Foundry comprises process engineering, manufacturing and foundry services groups that provide manufacturing, test and assembly services to Intel Products business and to third-party customers.



The foundry operating model is a key component of the company's strategy and is designed to reshape operational dynamics and drive greater transparency, accountability and focus on costs and efficiency. Intel also reported Altera (which was previously included in the DCAI segment) as a standalone business beginning the first quarter of 2024. Altera is a part of All Other business along with Mobileye and Other business. Consequently, Intel modified its segment reporting to align with this new operating model.



Client Computing Group (CCG), Datacenter and AI Group (DCAI), and Intel Foundry are regarded as reportable operating segments, while Network and Edge Group (NEX), Altera, and Mobileye do not qualify as reportable operating segments. In first-quarter 2025, Intel restructured its operating segments to integrate NEX into CCG and DCAI.



CCG focuses on high-growth businesses, thin-and-light, commercial and gaming, and growing opportunities in areas such as connectivity. DCAI seeks to develop leading data center products, including Intel Xeon server and field programmable gate array products, while overseeing overall artificial intelligence (AI) strategy. Mobileye offers driving assistance and self-driving solutions, while Intel Foundry offers wafer fabrication and related products and services, including sorting, assembly and test capabilities.



For the first quarter of 2026, Intel recorded total revenues of $13.58 billion.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Intel a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $3,930.35, or a 293.03% gain, as of May 22, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 262.80% and the price of gold went up 248.33% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for INTC.

Intel reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The growing demand for XEON chips in AI infrastructure market is driving growth. Intel is also expanding into the rapidly growing Edge AI landscape with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which offer significantly better large language model performance, video analytics, and higher throughput on vision language action models. Its AI solutions will benefit the semiconductor ecosystem by reducing costs, improving performance, and enabling a scalable, open AI environment. However, rising geopolitical unrest and the Iran war are likely to impact prospects. Fierce competition from AMD in the PC market is hindering growth. The yield degradation issues in Intel 4 are worrisome.

Shares have gained 77.45% over the past four weeks and there have been 18 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.