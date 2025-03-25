Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Heico Corporation a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Heico Corporation (HEI) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HEI for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Florida-based HEICO Corporation, incorporated in 1957, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”)-approved jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. It also manufactures various types of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries. The company’s products are found on large commercial aircraft, regional, business and military aircraft, as well as on a large variety of industrial turbines, targeting systems, missiles and electro-optical devices.HEICO Corp. operates in two segments, the Flight Support group and the Electronic Technologies group.The Flight Support Group consists of HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. and HEICO Flight Support Corp., and their collective subsidiaries. The group uses proprietary technology to design and manufacture jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts. In addition, it repairs, overhauls and distributes jet engine and aircraft components, avionics and instruments. The segment also manufactures thermal insulation products, complex composite assemblies and other component parts, primarily for aerospace, defense, industrial and commercial applications. Net sales for this group were $2.64 billion in fiscal 2024, contributing 68.4% to the company’s total sales.The Electronic Technologies Group consists of HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. and its subsidiaries. It designs, manufactures and sells various types of electronic, microwave and electro-optical products. These products include infrared simulation and test equipment, laser rangefinder receivers, electrical power supplies, back-up power supplies, power conversion products, underwater locator beacons, electromagnetic interference and radio frequency interference shielding, high power capacitor charging power supplies, amplifiers, photo detectors, and radio frequency (RF) and microwave amplifiers. Net sales for this group were $1.26 billion in fiscal 2024, contributing 32.8% to the company’s total sales.Total sales consisted of intersegment expenses of $0.45 billion.

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Heico Corporation ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in March 2015 would be worth $8,556.01, or a gain of 755.60%, as of March 25, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 175.76% and the price of gold increased 141.65% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for HEI.

Heico ended the first quarter of fiscal 2025 on a solid note, with both its earnings and revenues surpassing their respective consensus estimate. It has been witnessing increased orders for its aftermarket replacement parts and repair and overhaul parts services, buoyed by rising air travel. Looking ahead, impressive air travel projections should bode well for Heico’s growth. A solid defense funding offered by the U.S. government should bolster order flows for the company’s defense products. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a supply shortage of aircraft components might affect its performance. Heico is exposed to stringent governmental regulations, and failure to comply with them might lead to a material adverse impact on its business. The stock is expensive compared to its industry.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 16.69%, and there have been 7 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

