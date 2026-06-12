Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Griffon a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Griffon (GFF) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to GFF for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Griffon's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Griffon's main business drivers.

Based in New York, NY, Griffon is a diversified holding company with exposure across several industries. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of a broad range of consumer, professional, home and building products, including garage doors, rolling steel doors, shutters, ceiling fans, tools, home organization products and outdoor living products.



The company's diversified range of product offerings is sold in multiple countries through several professional installing dealers, home center retail chains and direct commercial channels. On a geographical basis, Griffon has operations in the United States (81% of fiscal 2025 net revenues), Europe (1.7%), Canada (4.4%), Australia (11.5%) and all other countries (1.4%). Exiting fiscal 2025 (ended Sept. 30, 2025), it has an employee base of 5,100 people.



In February 2026, Griffon announced a definitive agreement to form a joint venture with ONCAP involving the AMES U.S. and Canada businesses. The company also initiated a strategic review of the AMES Australia operations and is exiting the United Kingdom business.



Following the strategic actions, Griffon now reports its continuing operations as a single segment focused on building products. The AMES U.S., Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom businesses are reported as discontinued operations.



The company is the largest North American manufacturer and marketer of garage doors under the Clopay, IDEAL and Holmes brands. It also manufactures rolling steel doors and grilles under the Clopay, Cookson, and Cornell brands. Griffon is also a provider of residential, industrial and commercial ceiling fans sold under the Hunter, Casablanca and Jan Fan brands.



The company operates through several subsidiaries that engage in end markets, including residential repair and remodeling, commercial construction and industrial end markets. The residential repair and remodeling market remains an important driver for Clopay’s operations.



Griffon also continues to focus on premium products, innovation and pricing initiatives to support growth and profitability. It continues to invest in manufacturing efficiencies, innovation and capacity expansion.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Griffon, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2016 would be worth $5,662.51, or a gain of 466.25%, as of June 12, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 252.77% and the price of gold went up 217.33% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for GFF too.

Griffon is benefiting from resilient repair and remodeling demand across its Clopay operations. Increase in demand for rolling steel door and grille products in commercial construction markets also remains supportive. The company continues to invest in manufacturing efficiencies, innovation and capacity expansion. Healthy free cash flow generation and continued shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks remain positives. However, weak residential market conditions and lower consumer spending trends continue to pressure volumes in the residential garage door business. Higher material costs, restructuring-related expenses and strategic review charges are affecting margins and profitability. Elevated leverage and exposure to foreign currency fluctuations and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain concerns for the company.

Shares have gained 10.93% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.