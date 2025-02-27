Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Garmin a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

What if you'd invested in Garmin (GRMN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to GRMN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Garmin's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Garmin's main business drivers.

Olathe, Kansas-based, Garmin, Ltd. is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of navigation and communication equipment that incorporate the global positioning system (GPS)-based technology.



The company’s diverse portfolio of handheld, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled devices provides geographical location and navigation data using the GPS satellite system.



Garmin reported revenues of $6.3 billion in 2024. The company reports operations under five segments: Outdoor, Fitness, Marine, Auto and Aviation, which generated 31.2%, 28.2%, 17%, 9.7% and 13.9% of revenues, respectively.

Outdoor products currently include handhelds, wearables, golfing devices, dog tracking/training devices and action cameras. The Fitness segment offers running and cycling products of various kinds and includes platforms for connecting and sharing data with others. Marine products include chartplotters, fishfinders, sounders, autopilot systems, radars, instruments, radios, handhelds and wrist-worn devices, sailing and entertainment products. Auto offers personal navigation devices (PNDs), infotainment solutions and mobile applications. Aviation offers integrated avionics or flight decks; panel mounted navigation, traffic, audio, transponder, weather and other products; portable and wearable solutions; and mobile apps.

Products are manufactured at its Xizhi, Jhongli and LinKou facilities in Taiwan, its Yangzhou facility in China and its Olathe, Kansas and Salem, Oregon facilities in the U.S. They are sold through a big network of independent dealers across 100 countries globally.



Garmin products are distributed through a hybrid sales channel system that utilizes a network of distributors and retailers. They are also sold directly to OEMs that integrate the GPS capability into their end product.

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Garmin ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $4,590.73, or a 359.07% gain, as of February 27, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 182.18% and the price of gold increased 131.60% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for GRMN too.

Garmin is benefiting from strong momentum across the Fitness and Auto OEM segments. While strength in the Fitness segment is primarily attributed to advanced wearables demand, Auto OEM revenues are driven by increased shipments of domain controllers. Strong momentum across the Aviation and Marine segments is a positive. Improved demand scenario in the Outdoor segment is also a positive. Increasing demand in the Americas and EMEA regions is a plus. Garmin’s growing focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore opportunities across all business segments is another positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, weakness in the aftermarket product categories remains concerning for the Aviation segment. Macroeconomic uncertainties and geopolitical risks are concerns.

Shares have gained 5.87% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

