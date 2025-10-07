Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fortinet a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Fortinet (FTNT) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FTNT for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Fortinet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Fortinet's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Fortinet, Inc. is a provider of network security appliances and Unified Threat Management (UTM) network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.



Its solutions are designed to integrate multiple levels of security protection, including firewall, virtual private networking (VPN), antivirus, intrusion prevention (IP), web filtering, anti-spam and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.



Through its products and subscription services, the company provides integrated protection against dynamic security threats while simplifying the IT security infrastructure. Its solutions incorporate application-specific integrated circuits, hardware architecture, operating system, and associated security and networking functions to defend against multiple categories of IT security attacks without impacting network performance.



The company’s network security gateways protect customer data, reduce security complexities and lower the total cost of ownership. Customers are able to implement their security policies on traffic between internal networks and the Internet, as well as between internal and private networks shared with partners.



Its flagship UTM solution consists of the FortiGate appliance product line and FortiGuard security subscription services.



Its products and services are sold through a network of more than 20,000 channel partners worldwide, including distributors, resellers, value-added resellers and managed service providers. The company caters to more than 450,000 customers worldwide that includes most of the Fortune 100 companies.



Fortinet reported revenues of $5.96 billion in 2024, which increased 12.3% from 2023. Product revenue was $1.91 billion, down 1% while Service revenue of $4.05 billion improved 19.8% year over year in 2024.



The company faces significant competition with Palo Alto Networks, CyberArk, Qualys and Cisco in the network security as well as cloud security space.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Fortinet a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in October 2015 would be worth $9,940.16, or a gain of 894.02%, as of October 7, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 240.43% and gold's return of 232.16% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for FTNT.

Fortinet's is benefiting from strength in demand from large enterprise customers and growth in the company's security subscriptions amid a slowdown in networking products, along with challenges in sales execution and marketing efficiency. In the second-quarter, FTNT raised its 2025 billings guidance by $100 million, driven by outstanding performance in Unified SASE with 22% ARR growth and Security Operations ARR surging 35%. The company's dominant 50%+ firewall market share and extensive innovation portfolio of 1,400 global patents, including 500 AI-related innovations are expected to remain key growth drivers in the near-term. We expect 2025 net sales to rise 12.8% from 2024. However, stiff competition from Cisco Systems and Check Point Software among others due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns.

Shares have gained 7.49% over the past four weeks and there have been 5 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

