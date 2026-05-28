Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Fabrinet a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Fabrinet (FN) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to FN for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Fabrinet's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Fabrinet's main business drivers.

Fabrinet provides advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products. Offerings span process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. The company manufactures optical communication components, modules, and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, sensors, and customized optics and glass used both in customer programs and the merchant market.



Fabrinet's business is anchored in optical communications alongside growing exposure to automotive, industrial laser, medical, and sensor markets. In fiscal 2025, total revenues were $3.42 billion, up 18.6% from fiscal 2024. Optical communications contributed 76.6% of revenues while non-optical markets accounted for 23.4%.



In fiscal 2025, North America represented 43.4% of revenues, Asia-Pacific 48.4%, and Europe 8.2%. Fabrinet manufactures a wide variety of high-complexity products and often serves as the sole outsourced manufacturing partner for certain programs, supported by extensive engineering engagement, rigorous product transfer and qualification, and large-scale low-cost production rooted in its Thailand campuses.



Customer concentration is characteristic of Fabrinet's served markets. In fiscal 2025, NVIDIA and Cisco Systems accounted for 27.6% and 18.2% of revenue, respectively.



Fabrinet faces competition from the likes of Benchmark Electronics, Celestica, InnoLight Technology, Jabil, Sanmina and Venture Corporation for optical manufacturing services. The company faces competition from CASTECH, Excelitas Technologies, and Photop Technologies in the customizable optics and glass operations.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Fabrinet, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in May 2016 would be worth $19,749.86, or a gain of 1,874.99%, as of May 28, 2026, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

The S&P 500 rose 258.27% and the price of gold increased 249.20% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for FN.

Fabrinet is well-positioned to outperformas optical and compute programs expand, led by telecom and datacenter interconnect growth and a rising HPC contribution. Third-quarter results and fourth-quarter guidance point to continued revenue and earnings gains even as datacom shipments trail demand due to component limits. Constraints are expected to persist into the June quarter, but hyperscaler-direct transceiver shipments, merchant program ramps slated for the second half of calendar 2026, and co-packaged optics work broaden the fiscal 2027 setup. Debt-free capacity adds flexibility, including Building 10 progress, a Thailand facility purchase, and cash and short-term investments around $1 billion that support repurchases. FX swings and uneven ramp timing, including a delayed $150 million HPC milestone, can keep results volatile.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 6.75%, and there have been 3 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2026 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.