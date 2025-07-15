Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Etsy a Decade Ago

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Etsy (ETSY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to ETSY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Etsy's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Etsy's main business drivers.

Etsy is primarily an e-commerce service provider that operates a two-sided marketplace platform called Etsy.com. The company completed its Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2015.



Etsy’s core operational countries include the United States, the U.K., Canada, Germany, Australia and France.



Notably, Etsy reported revenues of $2.8 billion in 2024. Notably, the company generates revenues from marketplace activities and other optional services.



The company generated $2.02 billion of marketplace revenues, which accounted for 72.1% of the total 2024 revenues. Further, it generated $787.5 million in services revenues, which accounted for 28% of the total revenues.



It allows various merchants to list and sell their unique and creative products belonging to categories like homewares and home furnishings, jewelry and personal accessories, apparel, craft supplies, paper and party supplies, and beauty and personal care via its marketplace platform.



This platform, which has emerged as the cash cow of Etsy, enables merchants to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, and build customer relationships seamlessly.



The company’s strong technology infrastructure helps it deliver robust buyer and seller experience and analyze the huge volume of customer data to strengthen the performance of its marketplace platform.



Gross Merchandise Sales (GMS), which is the key growth metric of the company, is generated from the strengthening marketplace activities. Meanwhile, services revenues are generated from fees that sellers pay for the optional services on both Etsy and Reverb marketplace. Advertising services and Etsy Shipping Labels are optional services available to sellers on the Etsy marketplace.



On-site advertising products, namely Bump and Reverb Shipping Labels, are optional services available on the Reverb platform.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Etsy, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $3,495.46, or a gain of 249.55%, as of July 15, 2025, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 197.24% and the price of gold went up 179.60% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for ETSY too.

Etsy is benefiting from accelerating Marketplace revenues which is driven by strength in Offsite Ads. Depop's increasing shipping label revenues is contributing well to Service revenue growth. Growing momentum across reactivated and new buyers is a plus. Increasing investments to support sellers with a targeted marketing campaign to promote the availability of a seller financing program offered via a third-party partner, are boosting active seller base growth.The stock has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period.However, softness in large product categories like home, living and craft supplies remains a concern. Accelerating costs related to the shift to Offsite Ads and increasing marketing expenses are overhangs. Sluggish consumer discretionary spending due to macroeconomic headwinds is a major headwind in the ner-term.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 7.09%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.