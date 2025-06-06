Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Equinix a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Equinix (EQIX) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EQIX for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Equinix's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Equinix's main business drivers.

Incorporated on June 22, 1998, Equinix, Inc. is a global digital infrastructure company. Its U.S. headquarters is in Redwood City, CA. The company has two more regional headquarters in Amsterdam and Hong Kong. It became a real estate investment trust (REIT) in taxable year 2015. In June 2023, Equinix was included in the Fortune 500 list of the largest companies in the U.S.



The Platform Equinix combines a global footprint of International Business Exchange or IBX data centers, interconnection solutions and edge services for ‘deploying’ network. It also includes unique business, digital ecosystems and expert consulting and support.



Equinix operates in three reportable segments comprising the Americas (45% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2025), Middle East and Africa [EMEA] (33.4%) and Asia-Pacific geographic regions (21.6%).



Through its 270 IBX data centers, in 75 metros across 35 countries, customers can connect and satisfy their critical traffic exchange requirements. These customers rely on Equinix's IBX centers for their critical interconnection relationships.



Equinix’s business is based on a recurring revenue model (93.8% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2025) comprising colocation, related interconnection and managed infrastructure services. These services are considered to be recurring, as customers are billed at fixed rates on a recurring basis through the life of the respective contracts, which generally run for one to five years.



Non-recurring revenues (6.2% of total revenues for the first quarter of 2025) comprise installation services related to initial deployment and professional services. Also, revenues from customer settlements [fees paid for terminating contracts before expiry] are treated as contract modifications. These services are typically billed only upon the completion of the installation or performance of services.



Note: All EPS numbers presented in this report represents funds from operations (FFO) per share. FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs, is obtained after adding depreciation and amortization and other non-cash expe

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Equinix ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $3,458.43, or a 245.84% gain, as of June 6, 2025. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 183.79% and the price of gold increased 175.60% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for EQIX.

Equinix’s global data center portfolio is well-poised to gain from the solid demand for interconnected data center infrastructure. Enterprises and service providers’ continued efforts to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into their strategies and offerings and advance their digital transformation agendas will likely keep demand up in the upcoming years. Also, the company’s recurring revenue model ensures steady revenues. For 2025, we project recurring revenues to rise 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Strategic expansion to capitalize on favorable industry trends, backed by a healthy balance sheet, is encouraging. However, a competitive landscape from other data centers and a debt burden raise concerns. High interest expenses add to its woes. Our estimate indicates a year-over-year rise of 12.6% in interest expense in 2025.

Shares have gained 5.66% over the past four weeks and there have been 9 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.