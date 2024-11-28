Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Epam a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Epam (EPAM) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EPAM for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Epam's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Epam's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Newtown, PA, EPAM Systems, Inc. is well known for its software engineering and IT consulting services.

The company is engaged in providing software product development services, custom application development services, application testing services, application maintenance and support services, infrastructure management services and enterprise information management services.

Its software product development services include product research, design and prototyping, product development, component design and integration. EPAM’s custom application development services comprise business and technical requirements analysis, solution architecture creation and validation, development, component design and integration.



The company offers application testing services like software application testing, testing for enterprise IT, and consulting services. Further, it provides services like incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, application enhancements, and third-party maintenance under the application maintenance and support services.



EPAM’s infrastructure management services include applications, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. Through its enterprise information management services, the company helps organizations in improving business processes, thereby achieving greater operational excellence.



EPAM generated total revenues of $4.69 billion in 2023. The company has six operating verticals — Financial Services (21.7% of FY23 revenues), Travel and Consumer (22.9%), Software & Hi-Tech (15.1%), Business Information & Media (16.1%), Life Sciences & Healthcare (10.4%) and Emerging Verticals (13.8%).



The company has a huge client base, which includes the majority of Forbes Global 2000 corporations operating across North America, Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States and APAC (Asia including India and Australia). In 2023, the company generated 58.4% of its revenues from the Americas, 38.9% from the EMEA, 0.5% from Central and East Europe and 2.2% from APAC.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Epam ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in November 2014 would be worth $4,868.09, or a gain of 386.81%, as of November 28, 2024, and this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

In comparison, the S&P 500 gained 189.40% and the price of gold went up 117.19% over the same time frame.

Looking ahead, analysts are expecting more upside for EPAM.

EPAM is gaining from the ongoing digital transformation by enterprises and a continued focus on customer engagement and product development. The company’s sustained focus on strategic acquisitions and partnerships enhances its product portfolio and drives top-line growth. Its substantial investment in generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) capabilities is expected to drive growth as AI becomes increasingly integral to enterprise operations. A sustained focus on realigning the cost structure with the current demand environment is likely to drive margins. However, EPAM’s near-term prospects look gloomy due to the tepid demand environment as organizations are turning more cautious on IT spending amid macroeconomic headwinds. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry year to date.

The stock has jumped 29.97% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 9 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.