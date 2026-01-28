Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Emcor Group a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Emcor Group (EME) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to EME for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Emcor Group's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Emcor Group's main business drivers.

EMCOR Group is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The company currently operates under the following reportable segments:



United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services (contributing 23% to total revenues for 2024) – This comprises systems for premises electrical and lighting systems; electrical power transmission and distribution; roadway and transit lighting; fiber optic lines; voice and data communication; as well as low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security and process control.



United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services (44%) – This involves systems for fire protection; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration and clean-room process ventilation; water and wastewater treatment and central plant heating and cooling; plumbing, process and high-purity piping; millwrighting; steel fabrication, erection and welding; as well as controls and filtration.



United States Building Services (21%) – This segment provides various types of support services related to the operation and maintenance of clients’ facilities in the U.S. These include commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance, as well as military base operations support services and infrastructure and building projects for federal, state, and local governmental agencies.



United States Industrial Services (9%) – This segment comprises industrial maintenance and services required for refineries and petrochemical plants, including designing, manufacturing, repairing, and hydro-blast cleaning of shell and tube heat exchangers and related equipment, as well as overhaul and maintenance of critical process units in refineries and petrochemical plants.



United Kingdom Building Services (3%) – This segment provides support services related to the operation and maintenance of commercial and government client facilities in the U.K. This segment was announced for divestiture in September 2025, and is expected to close by 2025-end upon U.K. regulatory approval.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio requires research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Emcor Group, ten years ago, you're likely feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in January 2016 would be worth $16,245.86, or a 1,524.59% gain, as of January 28, 2026, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 270.62% and gold's return of 346.87% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for EME too.

EMCOR is benefiting from strong demand across network and communications, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial, high-tech manufacturing, and institutional end markets, driving solid RPO growth of 29% year over year as of Sept. 30, 2025. Performance was further supported by recent acquisitions, including Miller Electric and five other acquisitions completed during the first nine months of 2025 for a total consideration of $50.9 million. Owing to the strong trends, it raised its 2025 revenue, operating margin and EPS outlook. However, ongoing macroeconomic pressures, tariff uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions remain key risks. Shares of EMCOR have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Earnings estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days, limiting the upside potential of the stock.

Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 16.03%, and there have been 1 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

