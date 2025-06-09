Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Dycom Industries a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Dycom Industries (DY) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DY for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Dycom Industries' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Dycom Industries' main business drivers.

Based in North America, Dycom Industries Inc. is a specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry. The company provides diverse services such as engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for the cable and telephone companies. Dycom provides specialty constructing services to the following customers:



Telecommunications (contributing 90.4% to fiscal 2025 contract revenues): Dycom provides integrated services for designing aerial, underground and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems for telecom, cable and multiple system operators. It also equips telecom providers with engineering services for designing concept boxes and terminals for various activities. For the wireless network, the company’s service package comprises tower construction, installation of lines and antenna, constructing foundation and equipment pad, fabrication for required equipment and materials as well as testing services at the site.

Underground Facility Locating (6.7%): The company provides underground facility-locating services to a number of utility companies to avoid damage of the underground facilities like telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer and gas lines. Dycom’s expertise in these not only minimizes the damage but also controls its impact on people in the surrounding areas.

Electric and Gas Utilities (2.9%): Dycom also offers services to electric and gas utility companies for both construction and maintenance of gas pipelines and power distribution network. These services are generally provided on a stand-alone basis. However, at times the company is required to provide comprehensive services for deploying both telecom and electric infrastructure at new constructions. Dycom is also adept in installation and maintenance of natural gas transmission networks.

Bottom Line

Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Dycom Industries a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in June 2015 would be worth $4,159.88, or a 315.99% gain, as of June 9, 2025, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 186.71% and gold's return of 170.50% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for DY.

Dycom reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended April 26). Contract revenues and adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5% and 30.6%, respectively. The top line grew 10.2% year over year, driven by strong contributions from AT&T and all other customers. The company is benefiting from the execution of fiber-to-the-home programs, maintenance and operations services, and contributions from fiber infrastructure projects for hyperscalers. Owing to the favorable demand outlook and the upbeat fiscal first-quarter results, Dycom raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026. However, customer concentration and tariff-related uncertainties may pose risks to project costs and planning. However, customer concentration and tariff-related uncertainties pose risks to project costs.

The stock is up 28.97% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 4 higher, for fiscal 2025. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

