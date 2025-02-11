Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Dick's Sporting Goods a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to DKS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Dick's Sporting Goods' Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Dick's Sporting Goods' main business drivers.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. was founded in 1948 in New York under the labels Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. It was earlier reincorporated as a Delaware corporation and changed our name to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. The company’s executive office is located in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.



The company operates as a major omni-channel sporting goods retailer, offering athletic shoes, apparel, accessories and a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, fishing, tennis, golf, water sports, etc.



DICK’S Sporting offers these items through a blend of associates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops. DICK’S Sporting also owns operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream stores as well as Team Sports HQ. It also operates all-in-one youth sports digital platform, which offer scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping via the GameChanger mobile apps, free league management services, custom uniforms and fan wear.

The company also operates through its e-commerce websites and catalog operations. The company operates 4 kinds of stores – a) single-level DICK’S Sporting stores of approximately 50,000 square feet, b) two-level DICK’S Sporting store of approximately 80,000 square feet, c) DICK’S Sporting stores for smaller markets of about 35,000–40,000 square feet, and d) 13,000–18,000 square feet Golf Galaxy stores.



DICK’s Sporting stocks nationally recognized brands such as Callaway Golf, adidas, TaylorMade-adidas Golf, The North Face, Asics, Under Armour, Nike, Columbia and Remington.

Bottom Line

Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Dick's Sporting Goods, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in February 2015 would be worth $4,471, or a gain of 347.10%, as of February 11, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

The S&P 500 rose 193.26% and the price of gold increased 129.24% over the same time frame in comparison.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for DKS too.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is gaining from solid strategic efforts, brand strength and market share gains. This led to a robust top-line performance in third-quarter fiscal 2024. Also, strong comparable-store sales and transaction growth acted as tailwinds. The company has also been enhancing service levels at all its digital and store experiences to cater well to the athletes’ needs. For fiscal 2024, the company expects comps growth of 3.6-4.2% year over year versus the prior expectation of a 2.5-3.5% rise. Its store-expansion initiatives, driven by DICK'S House of Sport, Golf Galaxy Performance Center, Public Lands and Going, Going, Gone! Stores, bode well. However, higher wage rates and increased investments in talent, technology and marketing led to elevated costs.

Shares have gained 5.44% over the past four weeks and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions for fiscal 2025 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

