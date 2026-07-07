Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Centrus Energy Corp. a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to LEU for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Centrus Energy Corp.'s Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Centrus Energy Corp.'s main business drivers.

Headquartered in Bethesda, MD, Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and enrichment services to utilities and government customers. The company's core offering is low-enriched uranium, or LEU, the fissile component used to fuel commercial nuclear reactors. Centrus also provides advanced uranium enrichment and technical, manufacturing, and engineering services.

The company’s key technical operations are located in Oak Ridge, TN, and Piketon, OH. Centrus operates two reportable segments, the LEU segment and the Technical Solutions segment.

The LEU segment supplies the fissile component of nuclear fuel, primarily to utilities that operate commercial nuclear power plants. It mainly involves the enrichment component of LEU, which is measured in SWU. It also sells natural uranium hexafluoride, which is the raw material needed to produce LEU, and also occasionally sells uranium concentrates along with LEU and SWU components. The LEU segment generated $346.2 million in revenues in fiscal 2025, representing approximately 77% of Centrus Energy’s total revenues.

The Technical Solutions segment provides uranium enrichment for the nuclear industry and the U.S. government, and provides advanced manufacturing and other technical services for public and private customers. The Technical Solutions segment generated $102.5 million of revenues in fiscal 2025, accounting for about 23% of total revenues.

Centrus is pioneering the production of High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU), which will enable the deployment of a new generation of HALEU-fueled reactors to meet the world’s growing need for carbon-free power. Under a contract with the Department of Energy (DOE), the Technical Solutions segment is operating uranium enrichment capacity for HALEU production.

Centrus has a diversified customer base spanning domestic and international markets. In fiscal 2025, domestic revenues were around 75% of total revenues and the balance 25% from foreign customers. The U.S. government and its contractors, in the company’s Technical Solutions segment, accounted for approximately 23% of total revenues in fiscal 2025. The 10 largest LEU customers represented roughly 77% of total revenue in fiscal 2025.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Centrus Energy Corp. ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2016 would be worth $52,637.46, or a gain of 5,163.75%, as of July 7, 2026, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

In comparison, the S&P 500's gained 258.97% and the price of gold went up 194.54% over the same time frame.

Analysts are forecasting more upside for LEU too.

Centrus Energy's longer-term setup is supported by a multiyear buildout that targets conversion of a large LEU backlog and eventual HALEU scale, reinforced by a sizable cash position and non-dilutive federal funding pathways. Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance oncommercial progress. However, the company's large share of backlog remains contingent on capacity expansion and securing external investment, while key DOE awards and HALEU fee terms are still being finalized. The company also assumes no material change in its ability to receive and sell Russian LEU for committed deliveries, which leaves policy risk. Heavy capital deployment and expensed growth costs can delay cash flow benefits and limit earnings visibility as contract mix shifts over time. Recent downward revisions in earnings estimates reflect these concerns.

The stock is up 6.41% over the past four weeks, and no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 3 higher, for fiscal 2026. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.