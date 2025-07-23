Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Celestica a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.

FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Celestica (CLS) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CLS for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Celestica's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Celestica's main business drivers.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Celestica is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, primarily serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud-based and other service providers and enterprises from several industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of manufacturing and supply-chain solutions related to design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, systems integration, logistics, product licensing, after-market repair, return and information technology (IT) asset management and disposition services. Celestica's extensive depth and breadth of offerings support a wide variety of customer requirements, from low-volume, high-complexity custom products to high-volume commodity products.



The company has two reporting segments: Advanced Technology Solutions and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions.



Advanced Technology Solutions (30.5% of first quarter 2025 net sales): The segment primarily focuses on aerospace and defense (A&D), Industrial, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses, which include semiconductor and display verticals. Major customers in this segment are Applied Materials, Inc., LAM Research and Honeywell.



Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (69.5%): The segment primarily serves communications and enterprise verticals. The Enterprise vertical includes the server and storage business. In this segment, company’s major customers are IBM, Dell, Meta and Hewlett-Packard Enterprise.



Celestica faces significant competition from Benchmark Electronics, Jabil, Flex, Hon-Hai Precision Industry, Plexus and Sanmina.



The company reported revenues of $2.65 billion in the first quarter of 2025. In 2024, the company generated 70% of total revenues from Asia and 20% from North America.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Celestica ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

A $1000 investment made in July 2015 would be worth $13,297.46, or a gain of 1,229.75%, as of July 23, 2025, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 198.45% and gold's return of 202.98% over the same time frame.

Going forward, analysts are expecting more upside for CLS.

The growing proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools across industries presents a solid growth opportunity for Celestica. Its strong research and development foundations allow it to produce high-volume electronic products and highly complex technology infrastructure products for a wide range of industries. Focus on expanding cash flow generation is a tailwind. Backed by healthy demand trends, Celestica has offered a bullish outlook for 2025. However, stiff competition from industry giants and new entrants remains a headwind. International presence exposes the company to foreign exchange fluctuations. Celestica also remains susceptible to unpredictable macro environment owing to tense geopolitical conditions. Elevated inventory levels in the Industrial end markets are also hindering net sales growth in the ATS segment.

The stock has jumped 9.09% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2025; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

