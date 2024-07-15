Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1000 in Carlisle a Decade Ago

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.

Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.

What if you'd invested in Carlisle (CSL) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to CSL for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?

Carlisle's Business In-Depth

With that in mind, let's take a look at Carlisle's main business drivers.

Based in the Scottsdale, AZ, Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses with highly engineered and high margin products. It engages in the design, manufacture and sale of a wide range of roofing and waterproofing products, engineered products and finishing equipment. On a geographical basis, the company has operations in the United States (90% of 2023 net sales) and international markets (10%). In international markets, it sells its products in Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Exiting 2023, the company has an employee base of 11,000 people.



Carlisle operates under three segments, which are discussed below:



Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM: 70.9% of total revenues in 2023): The segment manufactures a comprehensive range of premium roofing products, warranted roof systems and related technologies for the commercial construction market. It provides high-performance, single-ply roofing solutions like EPDM, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic polyolefin, architectural metal and roof garden systems. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like Carlisle SynTec, WeatherBond Roofing, Versico Roofing, Hunter Panels, Resitrix and Hertalan.



Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT: 29.1%): The segment offers building envelope solutions that help in driving energy efficiency in commercial and residential applications. Products offered by the segment include waterproofing and moisture protection products, sealants/primers and flashing systems, among others. It sells its products through some market-leading brands like the Henry Company, Carlisle Coatings & Waterproofing, Carlisle WIP Products and Carlisle Polyurethane Systems.



In May 2024, the company divested its Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) segment to focus more and direct its resources to the core construction materials businesses. It divested the Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT) segment in October 2023 & the Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) segment in August 2021 as part of its portfolio enhancement strategy.

Bottom Line

While anyone can invest, building a lucrative investment portfolio takes research, patience, and a little bit of risk. If you had invested in Carlisle ten years ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.

According to our calculations, a $1000 investment made in July 2014 would be worth $4,999.88, or a 399.99% gain, as of July 15, 2024. Investors should keep in mind that this return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.

Compare this to the S&P 500's rally of 185.40% and gold's return of 73.25% over the same time frame.

Analysts are anticipating more upside for CSL.

Carlisle is set to gain from strong demand for reroofing products and solid repair and remodel activities in the construction sector. Recent mortgage rate reductions and signals from the Fed about upcoming rate cuts have reignited the housing market. Driven by strength across its businesses, it anticipates revenues to increase 10% in 2024 on a year-over-year basis. Synergies from the MBTechnology acquisition strengthened the company’s building products platform. Contribution from Carlisle Operating System and price realization are supporting its margins. Also, its portfolio restructuring activities will likely unlock value for shareholders. Carlisle’s shareholder-friendly policies are encouraging. However, given the company’s international exposure, foreign currency headwinds are weighing on its top line.

The stock has jumped 6.23% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 1 higher, for fiscal 2024; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

